Ignore the negative signs; spring is here. The rains will abate. The temperature will rise. Green leaves are taking a “bough.” A road trip into wine country is the order of the day.
Sure, most wineries and vineyards plan big open houses on the Memorial Day Weekend, but any weekend will work for getting out into the country to enjoy great pastoral vistas: trellised vines marching over rolling hillsides, pastures and forests turning green, nature’s new beginnings reminding us to put aside what came and went and to now embrace the new arrivals wrapped in positive anticipation. So, put down the paper, jump into your car and head out into the country.
What? You’re still here?
OK, pick up a free copy of “Oregon Wine Press” for May, at the Newport Chamber of Commerce office or from Lyle at J.C. Market, Eric at Grocery Outlet in Newport or Zach at Nye Beach Wine Cellar. This will guide you with maps and info on Memorial Day open houses that offer wine tasting, food, live music, art and other lures to get you into the great outdoors.
Christina and I couldn’t wait for the holiday weekend at the end of the month because our visiting Denver daughter had to return to her family, so we headed over to Tyee Wine Cellars on Greenberry Road, off of Highway 99W between Corvallis and Eugene. The vineyards at Tyee are located on an Oregon Century Farm that is nearly 140 years old and home to five generations of the Buchanan family. We got to know generation four, Dave and Margy Buchanan, from our early involvement in the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival. Tyee’s first winemaker, OSU Food Science Professor Barney Watson, who had earlier been a key organizer of the Oregon State Fair Commercial Wine Competition, was a very helpful mentor to me when I set up our Newport Festival Wine Competition in 1987.
On this trip into the valley, we hoped to visit with Dave, Margy and their daughter, Merrilee, who is the current winemaker and the fifth generation Buchanan. But when I told the tasting room manager our daughter came from Denver to visit the Buchanans, we learned that they were on the road to promote Tyee wines — in Denver!
Another important reason to visit Tyee is to hike the trail that winds through woodlands and wetlands and past giant ancient cathedral oaks before reaching ponds created by beaver dams. The beavers weren’t as busy this trip as they were the first time I visited years ago. (Maybe they were part of the Tyee delegation to Denver.)
Coming off the trail and into the tasting room, we found wines, both red and white, that were smooth in texture, not flashy but pleasantly food-friendly. The 2021 Estate Chardonnay ($24) was creamy with hints of vanilla and a blend of old vine and younger grapes that spent no time in oak barrels. The 2018 Estate Pinot noir ($25) also was a mix of older vine and younger grapes. Dark berry fruit flavors backed by just enough acidity made this wine close in quality to the 2018 Estate Barrel Select Pinot ($36), which we also tasted.
Before setting out for Tyee (a native-American word meaning ”chief” or “best”), I remembered really enjoying an aged Gewurztraminer decades ago and deciding then that might be the wine Tyee did best. Tasting the current 2019 Estate Gewurztraminer ($23) with its honey, orange and nutmeg flavors reminded me that “gewurz” means “spicy” in German and the right amount of spicy fruit balanced with acidity is a good recipe for longevity.
Then it was back on the road homeward bound. But I was not ready to quit Mother Nature and the great outdoors. Impulsively we left Highway 20 at Blodgett and took the Nashville Road back to the coast. That meant eight extra miles through logging country with small farms, herds of goats and cows, one fat spotted pig and two giraffes.
