swafford-on-wine

Joseph Swafford examines the ancient cathedral oak at Tyee Vineyards. (Photo by Rachel Jurkiewicz)

Ignore the negative signs; spring is here. The rains will abate. The temperature will rise. Green leaves are taking a “bough.” A road trip into wine country is the order of the day.

Sure, most wineries and vineyards plan big open houses on the Memorial Day Weekend, but any weekend will work for getting out into the country to enjoy great pastoral vistas: trellised vines marching over rolling hillsides, pastures and forests turning green, nature’s new beginnings reminding us to put aside what came and went and to now embrace the new arrivals wrapped in positive anticipation. So, put down the paper, jump into your car and head out into the country.

