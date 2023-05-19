rizo-at-the-PAC-2
Silvia Ros

The entertainer Rizo, known locally as Amelia Zirin-Brown, returns to Lincoln County every year to perform at the Alice Silverman Theatre of the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC) because it’s the community — and the stage — that raised her.

“There’s so much connection and love here,” she said. “I think it helps ground me to weave in the high-heeled metropolitan vibe of Rizo with the hippy child Amelia,” a little girl from long ago with sand in her hair. She is the daughter of longtime Newport residents Ernie Brown and Deborah Zirin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.