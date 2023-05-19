The entertainer Rizo, known locally as Amelia Zirin-Brown, returns to Lincoln County every year to perform at the Alice Silverman Theatre of the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC) because it’s the community — and the stage — that raised her.
“There’s so much connection and love here,” she said. “I think it helps ground me to weave in the high-heeled metropolitan vibe of Rizo with the hippy child Amelia,” a little girl from long ago with sand in her hair. She is the daughter of longtime Newport residents Ernie Brown and Deborah Zirin.
Zirin-Brown brings her high intensity “caburlesque” performances — this year’s show is titled “Prizmatism” — to the PAC May 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. She is an alumna of Pacific Dance Ensemble, which is producing her show, and whose founding director, Nancy Mittleman of Newport, describes Zirin-Brown as having “a very straightforward style … hilarious, soulful, mind bending … the audience goes off feeling upbeat and connected.”
“Prizmatism” brings glamor, love, seduction and Zirin-Brown’s signature vocals to her world, where she has earned an international cult following. She said she is offering an evening of “radical optimism” cabaret conveyed with music, performance art, glamor, comedy and rock and roll.
“When people ask me what I do, I talk about prisms,” she said, explaining that just as a prism reflects light’s many facets, her show brings together the many parts of her life.
“On stage I’m the center of attention, the prism of everybody’s life,” she noted. “The show explores the prism of the various chapters of our lives, as well as how I see my job as a reflector of the audience’s light. It dips into mental health and how fostering community is the balm that society needs, and how we can do that in an increasingly secular society.
“I have been gifted by growing up in a theater community in coastal Oregon,” she said. “Being on stage at an early age was safe. I was not a child star trying to be an adult — although I was always mad that my parents didn’t take me to Los Angeles.”
With her career based in New York City, Rizo is living the dreams of her youth, when she thought she would be an actress. “I once drew a picture of myself as a lawyer who won cases by singing and dancing and acting,” she added. She’s doing all of that now, minus a career in law.
Her roles as an actress are mostly of her own creation. “I always thought I’d be an actress doing other people’s work,” she said. “But auditions are grinding and demeaning. As an actress, you’re always in competition, but you don’t know the rules. There’s a desperate need to be chosen and to be validated by getting the job.
“So I decided to make my own show,” she said. “And I don’t have to do auditions.
“I’m really comfortable on stage, and I’m being a prism of everybody’s life, the hub of connection with everybody,” she said of her new show. “There’s a web of connection and laughter, syncing your breath with that of others. I love the idea of a color spectrum — I’m moved by looking at lights — a tumble of good and bad and in between, with no constant state.
“Life is a series of challenges, and I’m always looking for how to get through life in a reactive way,” she added.
She describes her show as a potpourri of music, burlesque, clowning, and “me sharing deeply vulnerable things through the veil of an alter ego that is more sparkly than I am.”
She noted, “It’s a weird mix of self-help work, and I hope that sharing my vulnerability is a reflection of my deeply held connection to the community and the feeling of gathering together. There’s a sense of being at peace, a connection with friends and peaceful acquaintances — and that’s been shown in studies to increase physical health and happiness!”
Zirin-Brown said that particularly since COVID, people have received a false sense of connection from social media. “We’re forced to look at ourselves when we’re not able to look at others — it’s like looking at a lot of mirrors,” she said.
“Our time is incredibly isolated,” she said. “The work I’m doing is important, not frivolous. There’s only two answers for most things — love and fear.” She chooses love.
And Rizo has fun at her performances. “It’s stupid, hilarious, sexy, and I flirt with the entire audience,” she said. “The sweetness of sensuality is an important part of the show.
“I believe in uniting people through love and exuberance and a radical enjoyment of life,” she added. “I love singing my face off and wearing glamorous clothes, presenting a story through song and through interacting with the audience.”
She has also collaborated with Moby, Reggie Watts and with Yo-Yo Ma, whose album “Songs of Joy & Peace,” in which Rizo is featured, won a Grammy award.
And there’s plenty of music in her performances, both covers and her own songs, with musicians from Seattle and Portland backing her up at her Newport shows. “They love to come to the coast,” she said of the musicians. “Doing a show on the Oregon coast is so special — that’s what forged me. I’m just getting to the point of accepting where I come from. For the first time in my life I feel I really understand people in the Northwest.
“I was raised in an incredible community that really fostered artists,” she said in an earlier interview. “People know who you are. And people yearning for fame and status” are really yearning for community.
“I’m so excited to bring a show that is the essence of the artist who was made on the coast and who has come back to share it. I feel really happy,” she concluded.
