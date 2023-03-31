The Lincoln County Genealogical Society will feature “Timelines: A Path to Your Next Research Steps” during a watch party this Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Toledo Public Library, 173 NW Seventh St.

You’ve collected all this information — now what? Organizing research results to determine the accuracy and reliability of evidence is a perennial problem for genealogists. Timelines are a powerful tool that allows people to see relationships between information items, enabling them to draw conclusions and see what research still needs to be done. They can help turn seemingly impossible research projects into manageable ones.

