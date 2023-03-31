The Lincoln County Genealogical Society will feature “Timelines: A Path to Your Next Research Steps” during a watch party this Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Toledo Public Library, 173 NW Seventh St.
You’ve collected all this information — now what? Organizing research results to determine the accuracy and reliability of evidence is a perennial problem for genealogists. Timelines are a powerful tool that allows people to see relationships between information items, enabling them to draw conclusions and see what research still needs to be done. They can help turn seemingly impossible research projects into manageable ones.
The presenter will be Annette Burke Lyttle, who owns Heritage Detective, LLC, providing professional genealogical services in research, education and writing. She speaks on various genealogical topics and loves helping people uncover and share their family stories.
Anyone who can’t attend the free watch party at the library can request the Zoom presentation by emailing the Solano County Genealogical Society directly at scgs@scgsca.org no later than 4 p.m. today, Friday, March 31 receive an email with the Zoom link.
The Lincoln County Genealogical Society will also feature a live virtual presentation — “The Pilgrims: What is Fiction, What is Fact?” — from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 6.
This program will be presented by Beth Lambright, governor of the Oregon Society of Descendants of the Mayflower. She is a direct descendant of 11 Mayflower passengers and has visited numerous historic sites of New England. These experiences, especially visiting Plymouth, sparked her curiosity about the history of the Mayflower and made its story a lifelong interest.
