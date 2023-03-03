Award-winning quilter and author Nancy Goldsworthy, of Portland, will present a program on threads, needles, and other aspects of quilting at a meeting on Thursday, March 9.
This Oregon Coastal Quilters Guild (OCQG) meeting will be in Atonement Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall, 2315 N Coast Highway, in Newport.
“Table walk,” which offers the opportunity to see and participate in various guild activities, begins at 12:30 p.m.; the general meeting starts at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to attend the meeting at no charge.
Goldsworthy’s lecture will cover the topics of her best-selling book, “Needles and Threads and Bobbins, Oh My!” and more. Sewists will gain useful and interesting hints and ideas for working with threads, needles and fabrics.
She will also teach a workshop, “Deluxe Thread Play,” on Friday, March 10, also at Atonement’s Fellowship Hall. Attendees will learn how to use special threads in their own machines, along with ribbons, beads and other decorative fibers, all provided by the instructor. Cost is $45; signups and additional information are available from OCQG member Jane Szabo, 541-270-6130.
“Sewing has been my passion since I was very young,” Goldsworthy said. “My love for fabric has driven my career from my first job in a shirt factory to my current longarm quilting business. Along my journey, I’ve worked with fabric vendors, the industry and the finished products, but my favorite part is still sitting and sewing the pieces together.” More information about Goldsworthy can be found online at www.ninepatchquilting.com.
OCQG is a nonprofit organization founded in 1991. Its mission is to promote fellowship among quilters while promoting knowledge and appreciation of quilts and quilting activities.
During 2022, OCQG guild members made and donated hundreds of quilts, plus totes, burp cloths, hospital pillows, children’s “sit-upon” pillows, cardiology and oncology bags, pet beds, and other handmade articles to Lincoln County organizations. In addition, the guild’s Veterans Quilt Project donates special quilts to local veterans every year. The guild also provides monetary support to the museums of Lincoln County and other quilting-related nonprofits.
The roughly 150 members of OCQG live throughout Lincoln County and beyond. Additional information about the guild is available on their website, www.oregoncoastalquilters.org.
