homeless-pets,-people

A homeless man is pictured with his dogs. Professor Helen Carr refers to the face-to-face research among homeless people, many of whom described their animals as life changers and life savers, with some formerly homeless people claiming that it is their pet that keeps them alive. From Caring at the Borders of the Human: Companion animals and the homeless. (Photo courtesy of Eurekalert.org)

It was one of the freezing cold nights in February when I needed to run a last-minute errand. As I pulled into the local convenience store, I noticed what looked like a large beehive next to the picnic table. But no, it was simply a man and his dog sitting out on the sidewalk partially wrapped in a blanket.

I went around behind the van into the store instead of the front in order to not disturb him or confront the situation. For many people, it is painful and frustrating to see people and pets living on the streets — the utterly hopeless feeling that you really cannot do anything at the time makes a person angry. Why can’t we seem to get a handle on this issue?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.