A homeless man is pictured with his dogs. Professor Helen Carr refers to the face-to-face research among homeless people, many of whom described their animals as life changers and life savers, with some formerly homeless people claiming that it is their pet that keeps them alive. From Caring at the Borders of the Human: Companion animals and the homeless. (Photo courtesy of Eurekalert.org)
It was one of the freezing cold nights in February when I needed to run a last-minute errand. As I pulled into the local convenience store, I noticed what looked like a large beehive next to the picnic table. But no, it was simply a man and his dog sitting out on the sidewalk partially wrapped in a blanket.
I went around behind the van into the store instead of the front in order to not disturb him or confront the situation. For many people, it is painful and frustrating to see people and pets living on the streets — the utterly hopeless feeling that you really cannot do anything at the time makes a person angry. Why can’t we seem to get a handle on this issue?
As I got back in my warm car, I realized he was wrapped in a beach blanket, but I had another one in the back. So I jumped out and grabbed it. It was a mere Band-Aid for the situation and a pacifier for my guilt. His dog, who was tied to the picnic table, gave me a look. I thought it best not to invade the space but asked the man if he would like it. He definitely needed and wanted the blanket and once received, he literally made a circular cocoon with him and the dog all wrapped up inside.
Upon returning home I shared the situation with my husband, and he too was quite upset at all of the coats, boots and blankets that we could have donated, and that people and pets were out freezing in these temperatures. It is not lost on us the amount of work so many good-hearted people do, whether paid or volunteer, to help people and pets in need. But it is maddening and obviously not enough since the governor has declared a state of emergency for the homeless crises.
One must ponder the beauty and functionality of the Lincoln County Animal Shelter. Here, pets of all sizes and shapes arrive and are processed based upon their needs. Some dogs are just fine, and once they have the behavioral and physical assessment, off they go to a new home or foster. Others need more work and medication. Lost dogs have a place to call home until the wayward owners can come and claim them. The staff is trained at what they do. They can access the best and most appropriate care on demand.
So why can’t we do this for all people? There are tons of programs out there. Of course, there are always situations that through no fault of their own, people suddenly find themselves without housing. That is why temporary or transitional housing is so wonderful.
But the slope gets steeper and icier as you move through the complexities of why people, children and their pets are homeless and what to do about this. Drug addiction, mental illness and physical disability only heap on the difficulty of the situation. We need the best and brightest minds in this country to stage the different platforms for homelessness and come up with solutions that facilitate, complement and support government entities on every level. Massive grant funding should be made available for research and implementation.
Thinking this, I thought for sure that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services probably had already done this. But a search of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) grant opportunities was sparse. Interestingly, homeless populations are lumped in with other groups for certain grants called “underserved populations.” Indeed they are. This is the description: “Underserved populations … can include racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants, the homeless, low-income individuals, the uninsured and people who live in communities that are socioeconomically disadvantaged, rural or have few health care resources.”
But to confirm why the NIH would be the appropriate researching organization, here is a statement: “NIH’s mission is to seek fundamental knowledge about the nature and behavior of living systems and to apply that knowledge to enhance health, lengthen life, and reduce illness and disability. To achieve this mission, NIH substantially invests in research to improve public health; it also devotes substantial resources to identify, develop, support and maintain the quality of its scientific resources, including human capital … Research shows that diverse teams working together and capitalizing on innovative ideas and distinct perspectives outperform homogenous teams. Scientists and trainees from diverse backgrounds and life experiences bring different perspectives, creativity, and individual enterprise to address complex scientific problems.”
