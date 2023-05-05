The Morris Animal Foundation has launched a Hemangiosarcoma Initiative. Data collected indicates that 75 percent of golden retrievers die from cancer, and of this number, 70 percent have hemangiosarcoma. Goldens and Labrador Retrievers are two very popular breeds prone to this type of cancer. (Photo courtesy of canineweekly.com)
It is just one of the phone calls you wish you didn’t have to have. I had a pet parent call to ask about her dog’s current eligibility for our study. The golden retriever had been in our study for many years and appeared to be thriving.
This woman is such a lovely person and a joy to speak with. She does everything in her power to help her dogs flourish, from home cooking to varied, stimulating activities. We started talking about her life. She had been forced to sell her little ranch and move into town because her husband was now in assisted living, and she needed to be closer to him. If that was not stressful enough, several weeks ago her beloved golden started acting strangely. She immediately got him to the emergency vet and the prognosis was not good. He had the deadly “H” word type of cancer. She loves this dog with all her heart and as she spoke began to cry softly. My heart just ached.
It turns out the dog’s parents had it, and the dog’s sibling had just passed from it. And although she did everything right as a pet parent, here it was. She basically said this was her last golden — it is just too much to keep losing them to cancer.
I mentioned that I was once told by a veterinarian whose husband is a pathologist that they find it almost impossible to determine if it is the malignant or benign form, which affects the treatment and outcome.
Thus, when I saw the recent update from the Morris Animal Foundation (MAF), I wanted to share it with other pet parents. The findings are startling as this cancer has now become the prevalent one, much more than any other cancer including lymphoma, in golden retrievers and certain other breeds. The question is why? MAF hopes to find out. They will try and look at everything, including genetics.
In 2012, Morris Animal Foundation launched its Golden Retriever Lifetime Study, designed to identify the risk factors for cancer and other major diseases in dogs. The study’s primary endpoint is 500 cumulative diagnoses of four cancers — hemangiosarcoma, lymphoma, high-grade mast cell tumor and osteosarcoma.
Now, 10 years into the study and nearing the study’s defined endpoint, data gathered from study dogs shows a clear prevalence of hemangiosarcoma as the leading cause of cancer death. Of all dog deaths to date, 75 percent are cancer-related; of those cancer deaths, almost 70 percent are hemangiosarcoma.
These findings have led the foundation to announce a major Hemangiosarcoma Initiative to dedicate funding, people and resources to advance the prevention, detection and treatment of, and potentially cures for this devastating cancer.
Hemangiosarcoma is one of the deadliest forms of canine cancer, frequently located in areas of abundant blood supply such as the heart and spleen. This predilection for growth in blood-rich areas is the reason these tumors are so deadly. Hemangiosarcomas can suddenly rupture, causing massive blood loss, and forcing owners and veterinarians to make difficult decisions within minutes of diagnosis.
Hemangiosarcoma most commonly affects middle-aged to older dogs, German shepherds, golden retrievers, Portuguese water dogs and Labrador retrievers, slightly more males than females (in some studies).
Unfortunately, no clinical signs (symptoms) are classic for hemangiosarcoma other than sudden, profound, internal bleeding. Other clinical signs sometimes reported by owners include intermittent lethargy or fatigue, anorexia, panting, sudden collapse and sudden death.
Even when a tumor is quickly detected and removed, the outlook for dogs with hemangiosarcoma is grim. Statistics show that average survival time with surgery alone is one to three months, average survival time with surgery and chemotherapy is five to seven months, and 90 percent of dogs are deceased one-year post-diagnosis despite surgery and chemotherapy, with almost 100 percent mortality two years post-diagnosis.
Survival times have remained static for nearly 30 years, and veterinary oncologists feel a change in approach is needed to unravel the current knowledge gaps in hemangiosarcoma biology in order to improve our current ability to diagnose and treat this disease.
