pet-improvement

The Morris Animal Foundation has launched a Hemangiosarcoma Initiative. Data collected indicates that 75 percent of golden retrievers die from cancer, and of this number, 70 percent have hemangiosarcoma. Goldens and Labrador Retrievers are two very popular breeds prone to this type of cancer. (Photo courtesy of canineweekly.com)

It is just one of the phone calls you wish you didn’t have to have. I had a pet parent call to ask about her dog’s current eligibility for our study. The golden retriever had been in our study for many years and appeared to be thriving.

This woman is such a lovely person and a joy to speak with. She does everything in her power to help her dogs flourish, from home cooking to varied, stimulating activities. We started talking about her life. She had been forced to sell her little ranch and move into town because her husband was now in assisted living, and she needed to be closer to him. If that was not stressful enough, several weeks ago her beloved golden started acting strangely. She immediately got him to the emergency vet and the prognosis was not good. He had the deadly “H” word type of cancer. She loves this dog with all her heart and as she spoke began to cry softly. My heart just ached.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.