The rabies virus can be carried and transmitted by a number of wild animals such as skunks, raccoons, bats, foxes and wolves. However, infected pets are also able to transmit the virus. (Photo courtesy of petsnmore)
Snapshot: Rabies is proven to exist globally. Rabies is caused by a deadly Lyssa virus, which results in essentially 100 percent mortality. Dogs can contract rabies. In 2020, 37 dogs in the United States were confirmed to have rabies according to the Journal of American Veterinary Medicine. People can contract rabies. In 2021, five human rabies cases were confirmed in the U.S. and all died. Four occurred after direct contact with a bat, and another was bitten by a dog in the Philippines.
Bats are considered the primary spreaders of rabies to humans (bat-mediated) in the U.S. at this time. Before 1960, companion dogs were the primary source of rabies infection in humans in the U.S. In other parts of the world, dog-mediated rabies is still occurring. Dog-mediated rabies simply means a dog spreads the rabies virus or is the conduit for a rabies infection in humans.
Please follow the state and local laws regarding rabies vaccinations, medical exemptions, and leash control of dogs.
Commentary: Frankly, we are appalled and infuriated that people are profiting by claiming that “rabies has not been proven to exist.” Rabies has been proven to exist and does exist. Rabies is a debilitating, deadly zoonotic virus that is easily transmissible between all mammals with high concentrations in wildlife like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. Animals spread it through bites, scratches or saliva. It does not take much exposure to succumb to rabies infection and death from the virus.
Do you think Dr. Jean Dodds would have voluntarily dedicated a better part of 20 years of her life to the Rabies Challenge Fund to extend the length of time between rabies vaccinations for companion dogs if she thought the virus was not real? She does not need to think rabies is real, she knows rabies is real and exists. She has witnessed and experienced it firsthand. Ultimately, she recognizes that the rabies vaccination laws for companion dogs have greatly reduced the number of rabies infections in countries that require it.
Have these Western public health protocols been perfect and without some consequences? No, but they have been very effective. We have scientific evidence demonstrating that the vaccine does protect against infection and inflammation.
Yes, Dr. Dodds believes that updated and safer vaccines against rabies need to be developed based on the latest vaccine technology. Yes, she knows adverse reactions to vaccines are documented and do occur. Yes, parents should seek a medical exemption if their companion pet is immunocompromised and if the state has a medical exemption law. Yes; she believes that the laws surrounding rabies and vaccinations need to revisited and updated in the U.S. However, she knows the laws were put in place for the greater public health and the health of our beloved companion pets.
Remember, there is the virus that causes disease and death, the vaccine, and the law. For some reason, the second anyone mentions the rabies or any other pathogenic virus, some others jump to adverse vaccine reactions without considering the morbidity and lethality of the virus. But providing tips and encouragement to readers to break the law, as well as making and spreading unfounded claims that the virus does not exist is dangerous and deadly — much more so than the vaccine against rabies.
The combination of pet vaccination, animal control programs, public health surveillance and testing, and availability of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) to suspected rabies cases in humans has led to a decline in the number of deaths and transmission in the U.S. and in several other countries.
Our aim is to demonstrate the rabies outcomes due to preventative measures taken in the U.S. as compared to Ethiopia. We are not criticizing Ethiopia, as unfortunately the country does not have the resources that more developed countries have. Plus, we have to consider the surveillance, cultural, economic, perceptional, vaccine availability, and social differences between these two countries.
Let’s consider rabies in humans in the U.S. We have two groups: confirmed cases and suspected cases. Confirmed cases are verified using laboratory diagnostics. Rabies is a fast-moving disease; so much so that suspected cases need treatment on the day of exposure. Post-exposure prophylaxis measures are ineffective, if a patient waits too long to seek treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60,000 Americans receive post-exposure prophylaxis each year to prevent rabies infection after being bitten or scratched by an infected or suspected infected animal.
