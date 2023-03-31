pet-improvement-rabies

The rabies virus can be carried and transmitted by a number of wild animals such as skunks, raccoons, bats, foxes and wolves. However, infected pets are also able to transmit the virus. (Photo courtesy of petsnmore)

A must-read article on rabies by Dr. Jean Dodd and her staff at Hemopet. To read the entire article, go online to: hemopet.org/rabies-virus-does-exist

Snapshot: Rabies is proven to exist globally. Rabies is caused by a deadly Lyssa virus, which results in essentially 100 percent mortality. Dogs can contract rabies. In 2020, 37 dogs in the United States were confirmed to have rabies according to the Journal of American Veterinary Medicine. People can contract rabies. In 2021, five human rabies cases were confirmed in the U.S. and all died. Four occurred after direct contact with a bat, and another was bitten by a dog in the Philippines.

