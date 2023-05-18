Pastor John Smithies, officially installed as the new pastor of Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport in late April, is pictured with members of his family. They are: son Jacob Smithies, daughter Mollie Smithies, Pastor John Smithies, mother Jean Smithies Alden, son Owen Smithies and wife Jennifer Smithies. (Courtesy photo)
On Saturday, April 29, Oregon Bishop Laurie Caesar ordained John Smithies as a pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America during a ceremony and church service at Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport. Immediately afterward, Atonement’s congregational president Marian Brown formally issued a call for Smithies to lead the church in ministry, and he accepted at once. Caesar then officially installed him as the pastor of Atonement Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation located at 2315 N Coast Highway.
This service marked the end of a long period of sadness and uncertainty for the church. In the autumn of 2020, amid the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pastor Ed Milliken retired from his 15 years of leadership at Atonement. A few months later, interim Pastor Shelley Willem was diagnosed with cancer, which took her life on March 13, 2022. After the church conducted a complex hiring process, Pastor Jane Baker accepted Atonement’s call to ministry in early 2022 after serving a church in Roseburg for 14 years. That summer, however, Baker unexpectedly received her own cancer diagnosis, which required an indefinite a medical leave from her duties.
In August of 2022, Bishop Caesar authorized Smithies to accept an appointment at Atonement as a bridge minister. At the time, he had just concluded an internship as vicar at Edmonds Lutheran Church, Edmonds, Washington. He had completed all steps required to become an ordained minister in the ELCA and was in the process of seeking his first call. In response to Atonement’s need for professional assistance to Pastor Baker while she was on leave and during the early stages of her expected return, Smithies joined Atonement in what all expected to be a “relief shift.” Caesar granted dispensation for him to perform all the functions of an ordained minister in this capacity, despite his not having been formally ordained.
After Baker died the day after Christmas last year, Atonement voted to conduct a formal call process to explore the possibility of Smithies becoming the church’s pastor. On March 19, the congregation unanimously approved the call committee’s recommendation that, once ordained, he be issued a call to become pastor of the church.
Caesar, recognizing the difficulties Atonement has faced over the past few years, thanked the congregation for its love and faithful ministry during a time of prolonged trial. Several pastors and deacons, including retired Pastor Ed Milliken and Pastor Scott Postlewait of Edmonds, Washington’s Advent Lutheran Church, joined the bishop as participants in the April 29 afternoon service. A full sanctuary included many of Smithies’ friends and family, both near and far.
In gratefully accepting his new role with the church, Smithies said, “We have all been on this intense journey, both individually and as a community, years of uncertainty and change. So much has forever changed and will be a part of our stories together. All this time God has been in our midst … and now we start a new chapter of all our lives together. I am ever so thankful and blessed to be here amongst you all. Thank you all for the support, the trust and the welcome of the celebration together.”
(This article was submitted by Susan Elizabeth Painter, vice president of the congregation of Atonement Lutheran Church.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.