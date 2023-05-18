New pastor at Atonement Lutheran

Pastor John Smithies, officially installed as the new pastor of Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport in late April, is pictured with members of his family. They are: son Jacob Smithies, daughter Mollie Smithies, Pastor John Smithies, mother Jean Smithies Alden, son Owen Smithies and wife Jennifer Smithies. (Courtesy photo)

On Saturday, April 29, Oregon Bishop Laurie Caesar ordained John Smithies as a pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America during a ceremony and church service at Atonement Lutheran Church in Newport. Immediately afterward, Atonement’s congregational president Marian Brown formally issued a call for Smithies to lead the church in ministry, and he accepted at once. Caesar then officially installed him as the pastor of Atonement Lutheran Church, an ELCA congregation located at 2315 N Coast Highway.

This service marked the end of a long period of sadness and uncertainty for the church. In the autumn of 2020, amid the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pastor Ed Milliken retired from his 15 years of leadership at Atonement. A few months later, interim Pastor Shelley Willem was diagnosed with cancer, which took her life on March 13, 2022. After the church conducted a complex hiring process, Pastor Jane Baker accepted Atonement’s call to ministry in early 2022 after serving a church in Roseburg for 14 years. That summer, however, Baker unexpectedly received her own cancer diagnosis, which required an indefinite a medical leave from her duties.

