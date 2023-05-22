With the start of the Winter 2023 term, Oregon Coast Community College rolled out more on-ground courses as more students choose to return to classroom instruction following the pandemic. Many of these classes are offered in hybrid format, allowing students to choose whether to join the class and their instructor in person in the classroom, or to join from home via Zoom.
Inflation, economic uncertainty and child care availability still severely limited compared to pre-pandemic levels: OCCC students face hurdles in pursuing their academic and career goals. The fact that so many students in these situations have earned inclusion in the list of honor roll students below inspires those who work and volunteer for the College.
OCCC recently announced the names of students on the Honors List, Dean’s List, and President’s list.
Honors List (GPA 3.25-3.49)
Mason Anderson, Cole Barnes, Lucas Biddlecome, Allene Brennan, Kasiah Buck, Danielle Clark, Zoe Cody, Eric Eickemeyer, Dariana Fuentes Reyes, Tasha Grunder, Zakary Hatman, Coleen Kralik, Nashika Mackey, Alyssa Mcclinton-Leigh, Francisco Ramos, Sidney Setiawan, Kendall Smith, Kelly Taylor and Linn Wheeler.
Dean’s List (GPA 3.5-3.74)
Donna Abney, Josie Bacholl, Diana Ayllin Baltazar Gonzalez, DeeAnne Barnhart, Cecilia Becerra, Sydney Boyle, Heather Bridges, Maggie Browne, Abigail Bunker, Alina Chavez, Amanda Cherryholmes, Stacy Chinander, Echo Deeg-Davis, Cortney Delohery, Evgeniia Engkilterra, Teon Erwin, Ella Esquer-Garrett, Hallee Flatt, Rachael Gonzalez, Colin Hennessee, Makena Howard, Ada Huynh, Shelby Johnston, Sonnie Kamekona, Noah King-Groh, Tiffany Kinser, Coltin Kowarko, Ariel Kramer, Elannia Lake, Brooklynn Lovell, Shane Lyons, Beritza Mata Toro, Michael McSharry, Cesar Mendoza Ramirez, Carlee Murray, Alyssa Orling, Jasmine Perez Arredondo, Jay Riggs, Mario Santos-Hernandez, Tobias Shieff, Tatiyanna Shroyer, Alexandra South, Benjamin Spangler, Maia Stout, Victor Taylor, Brooke Thomas, Nozomi Umenishi, Kathryn Van Dyne and Teryl Wallace.
President’s List (GPA 3.75-4.0)
Samantha Abbas, Emily Adams, Tessa Adamson, Abbey Anderson, Carter Anderson, Ella Anderson, Kira Anderson, Faith Ashby, Lashae Banta, Lola Barnes, Morgan Bentley, Anna Bishop, Henry Calhoun, Jordy Calleja, Leah Carpenter, Jiahong Chen, Thomas Cook, Michelle L Cottrell, Darby Davis, Iris Donovan, Sophia Elizondo, Elian Emmett, Hope-Noel Erickson, Erin Fee, Sally Flatt, Kamilah Fleming, Elizabeth Forshee, Kailee Francisco, Anna Gabler, Jacob Gainer, Justin Gainer, Chelo Garcia, Sofia Goheen, Andrew Gordon, Samantha Gould, Christy Haase, Dutch Hamilton, Tammy Harris, Joshua Hayes, Katherine Heisler, Morgan Hinds, Nicole Hite, Zanielle Hudson, Jack Johnson, Jordana Johnson, Valour Jones, Caroline Karaverdian, Jeffery Kelley-Glover, Alex Kim, Katie Kirk-Brown, Patience Knight, Penny Korte, Coltin Kowarko, Ekaterina Kyte, Avia Lambert, Marlana Laub, Logan Lee, Benita Lopez, Joel Lorenzo, Leta Main, Alexa Martinez, Jasmine Massender, Jennifer Mini, Aliviah Mode, Kara Norton, Kristyna Orlando, Robyn Parrish, Hali Peterson, Shalene Pickens, Summer Poling, Taylor Powelson, Teagan Prince, Christopher Rowe, Jessica Sanders, Gavin Santiago, Victoria Sheldon, Eliah Stalcup, Franklin Strength, Gavin Suckow, Andrea Taylor, Austin Taylor, McKenzie Thomas, Brianna Topete, Zachary Tucker, Avery Tyler, Noah Tysman, Trae Vandehey, Austin Vest, Kayla Werder, Laci Winchester, Lawrence Winowiecki, Heather Wyant, Rhya Xing and Hope Yarbrough.
Students can learn about classes at OCCC by visiting oregoncoast.edu/start-here and following the links. Answers to questions is available anytime by calling OCCC at 541-867-8501. Learn more, and discover the full range of degree and certificate programs available at Oregon Coast Community College, at oregoncoast.edu. Follow OCCC on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook, @occcsharks.
