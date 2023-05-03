Locating underground utility lines should be step one when planning outdoor projects and spring planting

With spring blossoms showing up everywhere, many are anxious to get outside for yard, garden and home projects. NW Natural reminds homeowners, contractors and landscapers to call 811 to locate underground utilities at least two business days ahead of starting any project that involves digging. Locate requests are accepted over the phone or online at Oregon811.com

