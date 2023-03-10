100th-birthday-Doris-Rhodes

A surprise party at Oceanview Senior Living in Newport on Feb. 27, celebrated the 100th birthday of Doris Rhodes.

Doris Rhodes, a resident of Oceanview Senior Living in Newport, celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 27, surrounded by family and friends who threw her a surprise party at the assisted care facility.

Doris was born in Corvallis, a decedent of the Nye family of Nye Beach. She has lived in Newport, as well as in Alaska. Raised in a dance hall, she loves to swing dance and has fond memories of her dad playing a three-string banjo.

