Doris Rhodes, a resident of Oceanview Senior Living in Newport, celebrated her 100th birthday Feb. 27, surrounded by family and friends who threw her a surprise party at the assisted care facility.
Doris was born in Corvallis, a decedent of the Nye family of Nye Beach. She has lived in Newport, as well as in Alaska. Raised in a dance hall, she loves to swing dance and has fond memories of her dad playing a three-string banjo.
Doris volunteered in the Newport Ambulance Corps during World War II. During her life, she worked for the government in various capacities, including the Bureau of Land Management and at an U.S. Air Force base. During her 100 years, she has been a writer, owned sawmills and volunteered in a museum, as well as being well-traveled from South America to New Zealand (everywhere but Asia). She was also once featured in a prominent quilting magazine article. Her hobbies before she started losing her eyesight were quilting and writing.
Nowadays, Doris prefers less structured activities but still loves to reminisce during a long scenic drive. She is a non-denominational Christian who, besides her three children, is crazy about her two grandchildren. She loves to learn, and her interests include anything related to science, travel, archeology and geology.
