Eureka Cemetery is the oldest in Lincoln County and is known as a Pioneer Cemetery. It is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board. A volunteer cleanup event will take place Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (News-Times file photo)
Eureka Cemetery & Mausoleum, the only such resting place in Newport, has served the local community since 1879. This spring, as weather improves, the facility welcomes members of the area for several events. Saturday, April 29 is a special volunteer day. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the public is encouraged to help with spring weeding and cleaning grave markers. If this day is inconvenient, all are welcome to help in cleaning the grounds on any weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cemetery is sponsoring a program to “Adopt a Grave” belonging to a veteran buried in the cemetery who may have no family in the area to maintain the marker or headstone. Anyone who wishes to assist in this effort is invited to contribute $75 toward one year’s resurfacing or repair of a marker in need of maintenance. A donor may select a specific grave to serve or contact the office for help in determining a recipient.
Every year, dozens of volunteers place American flags on the hundreds of headstones of veterans as a way of honoring their service on the Memorial Day weekend. On Saturday, May 27, Larry Silverthorn and a volunteer team from the Newport Church of the Nazarene will coordinate placing flags on the grounds for this year’s celebration. All are invited to this year’s Memorial Day celebration at 11 a.m. on May 29 at the cemetery, 1101 NE Yaquina Heights Road, Newport.
Eureka Cemetery is the oldest in Lincoln County and is known as a Pioneer Cemetery. It is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board. Several positions on the board are open — anyone interested can apply at 541-265-7282 or ecaor@outlook.com
