This year’s Newport Loyalty Days and Sea Fair Festival, May 5, 6 and 7, recognizes all military veterans and active duty personnel with a special honor given to those who served during the Vietnam War.

Luke Bobeda, Oregon National Guard recruiter and president of the Loyalty Days Committee, said, “On March 29, the U.S. recognized National Vietnam War Veterans Day on the 50th anniversary of the date the last combat troops left South Vietnam. Loyalty Days honors Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and remembers the men and women who put others’ lives ahead of their own to serve during one of America’s longest wars. Newport Loyalty Days officially says, ‘Welcome home vets.’”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.