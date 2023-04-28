This year’s Newport Loyalty Days and Sea Fair Festival, May 5, 6 and 7, recognizes all military veterans and active duty personnel with a special honor given to those who served during the Vietnam War.
Luke Bobeda, Oregon National Guard recruiter and president of the Loyalty Days Committee, said, “On March 29, the U.S. recognized National Vietnam War Veterans Day on the 50th anniversary of the date the last combat troops left South Vietnam. Loyalty Days honors Vietnam Veterans and their families for their service and remembers the men and women who put others’ lives ahead of their own to serve during one of America’s longest wars. Newport Loyalty Days officially says, ‘Welcome home vets.’”
The festival begins Friday, May 5, with a veterans luncheon at the Newport 60+ Activity Center (20 SE Second St.) at 11:30 a.m. At 8 p.m. that evening, a program will be held at the National Guard Armory (541 SW Coast Highway, Newport). The three Loyalty Days Princesses — Lilliebelle Bassingthwaite, Kasin Schwab and Julie Zeng — will give speeches, which will be followed by the annual Reading of the Names. Bobeda explained the significance of this tribute, saying, “The greatest sacrifice is giving one’s life for the freedom of others. The Reading of Names honors those men and women for their courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty and country.”
On Saturday, May 6, the annual parade down Highway 101 through Newport will open with the Loyalty Days Run at 11:35 a.m. The parade itself gets underway at noon and will be led by an honor guard from U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay, followed by other first responders, the parade grand marshal, the Loyalty Days Court and the Loyalty Days Hometown Heroes.
This year’s Hometown Heroes are: Chris Gilbert, firefighter/EMT for Newport Fire Station 31; Sue Giles, animal care specialist for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; Tony Lorange, member of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue; Renee McCaslin, records clerk for the Newport Police Department; Matthew Roque from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay; and, Jordan Young, with the Oregon National Guard.
Numerous community organizations, schools and businesses will take part in the parade, beginning at the Pacific Plaza parking lot at Highway 101 and Northeast 20th Street and concluding just before the intersection of Highway 20 and Olive Street. An open house will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 116 at 424 W. Olive St. and at the National Guard Armory at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, May 7, the Newport Fishermen’s Wives begin their day of events at 9 a.m. with survival suit races on the Newport Bayfront between Port Dock 1 and Port Dock 5. The Blessing of the Fleet, a community ceremony honoring local fishermen and their families, will begin with the boat parade at 11 a.m.
The Newport Fishermen’s Wives annual barbecue will be held at 1 p.m. at the Yaquina Bay Yacht Club (750 SE Bay Blvd.) along with the Highliner Competition. The lunch is free of charge and open to everyone until the food runs out.
The Fishermen’s Memorial Service, remembering Lincoln County fishermen who were lost at sea, will be held at the Fishermen’s Memorial Sanctuary at Yaquina Bay State Park at 4 p.m.
Registration information for the Loyalty Days Run is at GetMeRegistered.com. Parade applications are available at the Newport Chamber of Commerce at 555 SW Coast Highway. Late entries will be accepted on a limited basis. Contact Luke Bobada at newportloyaltyparade@gmail.com or call 541-574-7802 for more information about the event or about contributing to the Loyalty Days Princess Scholarship Fund.
Blessing of the Fleet registration forms for fishing, charter or research vessels or pleasure crafts are available at England and Schiewe Marine Supply on the Newport Bayfront or at www.newportfishermenswives.com
