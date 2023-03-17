Odessa Jiang Goudy, a 2013 Newport High School graduate, was awarded Doctor of Philosophy in Biochemistry and Biophysics from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine on Feb. 17.

“Computational design of autoinhibitory domains for a protease-activated PD-L-1 inhibitor” was the dissertation given by Goudy, under the direction of Dr. Brian Kuhlman, UNC Biochemistry and Biophysics.

