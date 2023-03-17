Odessa Jiang Goudy, a 2013 Newport High School graduate, was awarded Doctor of Philosophy in Biochemistry and Biophysics from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine on Feb. 17.
“Computational design of autoinhibitory domains for a protease-activated PD-L-1 inhibitor” was the dissertation given by Goudy, under the direction of Dr. Brian Kuhlman, UNC Biochemistry and Biophysics.
After high school, Goudy’s educational journey took her to Maryland and Goucher College, developing a polarity-sensing probe to understanding the surface polarity of proteins. Committing to a career in bio-medical research, she was captivated by structural biology and protein design, and entered the UNC School of Medicine Biochemistry and Biophysics, bridging her imagination with her fascination for protein function. Presently, Goudy is working on less invasive treatments for cancer patients, as well as other medical treatments.
Goudy’s accomplishments include the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship; annual chemistry recognition at the Landmark Conference Symposium; co-author of the manuscript, “Engineering improved photo switches for the control of Nucleogytoplasmic Achievements in research and academics;” “De Nova” protein design presented at Rosetta.com (an International protein design conference); and co-partnership of “Shadow a Scientist,” a program that supports science accessibility for students of any background.
Goudy will now join a bio-tech start-up program located in Boston, focusing on the design of mini proteins for a wide array of applications.
“Solving structural biological problems with computational design gives me a new perspective of biology, a sincere passion for exploration, and increases the scope of design to seemingly infinite possibilities,” she said. “A heartfelt thank you to my high school teachers and all others who have helped to propel my scientific/medical journey.”
