The 66th annual Loyalty Days and Sea Fair Festival will take place on the first weekend in May, and this year’s theme is “Welcome Home Vets,” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Patriotism is what Loyalty Days is all about, and it’s a time to honor those who served this country to protect America’s freedom.
The Loyalty Days Parade will be held on Saturday, May 6, and will begin with the Loyalty Days Run sponsored by Ardor Adventures. Run start times are at 11:35 a.m. (competitive mile), 11:38 a.m. (open mile), 11:41 a.m. (masters mile), 11:44 a.m. (youth and high school mile), and 11:47 a.m. (non-competitive community mile).
The run will be followed at noon by the parade traveling south down Highway 101 through Newport, led by the honor guard from Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay and Newport fire, police and other first responders. This year’s parade grand marshal is John Miller.
Miller is a fourth generation Oregonian. Born in Toledo in 1946, he was raised on a ranch in the Siletz Valley and graduated from Siletz High School in 1964. He attended Oregon State University until March 1967, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1968, and his job was to make sure the electronics in U.S. planes, called black boxes, were in working order and could fulfill the missions of the war effort.
Miller is a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #732 in Siletz and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 411 in Newport. He is also president of the board of directors for the Riverside Cemetery.
“Being the grand marshal is an honor for me,” Miller said. “When we, my fellow sailors and soldiers, came home on leave or when discharged, we never wore our uniforms. Service men and women were not always welcomed due to the unpopularity of the Vietnam War. I am honored for this opportunity to represent those that were not welcomed and for those that never came home. Three of my best friends were killed in action. I am doing this for them — Paul Youngman, Siletz High School, and Mike Oliver and Bobby Eagleson, both of Eddyville High School. You will never be forgotten.”
This year’s Newport Loyalty Court Princesses — Kasin Schwab, Lilliebelle Bassingthwaite and Julie Zeng — will follow the grand marshal in the parade.
Parade applications are available at the Newport Chamber of Commerce at 555 SW Coast Highway, and the deadline for applications is April 15 — however, late entries will be accepted on a limited basis. Email Luke Bobada at newportloyaltyparade@gmail.com or call 541-574-7802 for more information.
A complete list of activities, starting on Friday, May 5, will be forthcoming, including a Reading of Names at the National Guard Armory to honor veterans from Lincoln County, American Legion and Newport 60+ veterans luncheons, as well as numerous events sponsored by the Fishermen’s Wives beginning on Sunday, May 7, at 9 a.m. with the Blessing of the Fleet and concluding at 4 p.m. with a service at the Fishermen’s Memorial Sanctuary.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially signed the Loyalty Days bill into law on July 18, 1958, in response to a joint resolution made by Congress to designate each May 1 as Loyalty Day. Each year since its inception as a legal holiday, every president recognized the day with an official proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.