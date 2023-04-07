Loyalty-Days-Festival

The grand marshal for this year’s Loyalty Days Parade will be John Miller, a U.S. Navy veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War.

The 66th annual Loyalty Days and Sea Fair Festival will take place on the first weekend in May, and this year’s theme is “Welcome Home Vets,” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Patriotism is what Loyalty Days is all about, and it’s a time to honor those who served this country to protect America’s freedom.

The Loyalty Days Parade will be held on Saturday, May 6, and will begin with the Loyalty Days Run sponsored by Ardor Adventures. Run start times are at 11:35 a.m. (competitive mile), 11:38 a.m. (open mile), 11:41 a.m. (masters mile), 11:44 a.m. (youth and high school mile), and 11:47 a.m. (non-competitive community mile). 

