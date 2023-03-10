theatre-west-champagne-charlie

Cast members from Theatre West’s latest production, “The Champagne Charlie Stakes,” rehearse for their opening performance at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.

Theatre West in Lincoln City is gearing up for its newest production, “The Champagne Charlie Stakes,” which opens Thursday, March 16, with a 7:30 p.m. performance.

Wes Ryan returns to the director’s chair for this play about family, friendship, horse racing and, of course, the dream of the bet.

