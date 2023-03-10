Theatre West in Lincoln City is gearing up for its newest production, “The Champagne Charlie Stakes,” which opens Thursday, March 16, with a 7:30 p.m. performance.
Wes Ryan returns to the director’s chair for this play about family, friendship, horse racing and, of course, the dream of the bet.
The story: It’s a very special day at the racetrack, where “Champagne” Charlie, a racetrack regular, has had a race named in his honor. A dreamer and teller of tall tales, Charlie is accompanied by his wife of 53 years, Mary Lee, an incurable romantic, who still finds Charlie very attractive. They are accompanied by Jackie, a family friend and race track bookie, and their daughter, Mary, a divorced high school drama teacher and the realist in the family who has nervously invited along her long-time boyfriend, Paul, to finally meet her parents. Since this is a special day, Charlie conspires with Jackie to place the bet of his life — his entire meager savings — on a long-shot hunch.
The cast consists of Rich Emery as Charlie, Cathye Wehr as Mary Lee, Dian Svendsen as Jackie, Scott Christianson as Paul and Amber Deyo as Mary.
The play runs at Theatre West, 3536 SE Highway 101, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., through April 8. There will also be one matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 and over) and $12 for students under 13. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. For information and reservations, call Theatre West at 541-994-5663.
