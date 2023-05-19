“The Dining Room,” a new play by Theatre West in Lincoln City, opens on Thursday, May 25 and will be performed at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday through June 17, with a 2 p.m. matinee June 4.
Theatre West in Lincoln City will open its newest production — “The Dining Room” — on Thursday, May 25. The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m. each Thursday, Friday and Saturday through June 17, and there will also be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday, June 4.
“The Dining Room,” directed by Bryan Kirsch, is a two-act play consisting of 18 overlapping and unrelated vignettes, all staged in an elegant dining room. It traces, through the course of a day’s activities in the lives of various families, the struggles and conflicts within upper-middle-class American homes from the Depression to the 1980s.
The story: There is an upper class family during the Depression, a brother and sister in modern times dividing up a parent’s possessions, girls in search of liquor and pot, a nephew doing research for his college paper, and many more. No two scenes are the same, and only one character appears more than once. Manners and deportment, as well as public image, are big concerns for most of the characters in each scene, no matter the era in which the scene takes place. Adultery, vanishing customs, the treatment of domestic help, homosexuality, Alzheimer’s, sex, drugs, women’s education, and family values are all subjects discussed and acted out in a home’s dining room.
Members of the cast are Dave Jones, Andrew Schmitz, Gavin Suckow, Suzanne Gagnon, Cheryl Durinick, Camille Kea and Bonnie Ross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.