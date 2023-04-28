met-opera-Champ

The Metropolitan Opera’s production of “Champion” will be broadcast live in HD at the Newport Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 29.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz composer Terence Blanchard’s new opera, “Champion,” will be broadcast live in HD from The Metropolitan Opera stage to the Newport Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 29.

Set in Puerto Rico and New York City in the 1950s and 1960s, “Champion” is a powerful and moving account of the life of Emile Griffith, a world champion boxer who overcame homophobia and racism to become one of the most celebrated athletes of his time. Blanchard’s fresh and inventive score accentuates Griffith’s story. Blanchard, who has composed for more than 40 films and frequently collaborates with director Spike Lee, made history last season as the first Black composer at the Met with his groundbreaking “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.