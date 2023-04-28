Six-time Grammy Award-winning jazz composer Terence Blanchard’s new opera, “Champion,” will be broadcast live in HD from The Metropolitan Opera stage to the Newport Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 29.
Set in Puerto Rico and New York City in the 1950s and 1960s, “Champion” is a powerful and moving account of the life of Emile Griffith, a world champion boxer who overcame homophobia and racism to become one of the most celebrated athletes of his time. Blanchard’s fresh and inventive score accentuates Griffith’s story. Blanchard, who has composed for more than 40 films and frequently collaborates with director Spike Lee, made history last season as the first Black composer at the Met with his groundbreaking “Fire Shut Up in My Bones.”
“We are thrilled to bring this important and timely story to our community,” said Jason Holland, executive director of the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts. “Emile Griffith faced adversity and discrimination, yet lived his life with courage and determination. It’s wonderful to see the Met amplifying long-marginalized voices and investing in the creation of new work from Black composers.”
Audiences should note that “Champion” contains adult themes, sexually explicit language and physical violence. Tickets range from $12-$22 when purchased at the PAC box office (777 W Olive St.) or by phone. Online ticketing is also available (additional fee applies).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.