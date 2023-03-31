Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport will host its annual science fair and open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
Marine Science Day is a free, family-friendly event showcasing the diverse marine research occurring at Hatfield. It was held virtually during the pandemic but returns to an in-person event this year.
The theme this year is “One Community: Above and Below.” Marine Science Day will include exhibits featuring more than two dozen Hatfield-based scientists; behind-the-scenes tours; hands-on, interactive activities and more.
Keynote speaker Sarah Gravem, a marine ecologist and research associate with the Partnership for Interdisciplinary Studies of Coastal Oceans (PISCO) group at Oregon State, will discuss recent changes in the kelp forest and rocky intertidal ecosystems. The talk will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. in the auditorium of the Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building.
Other scheduled activities include:
• 11 a.m.: Meet Ann Vileisis, author of “Abalone: The Remarkable History and Uncertain Future of California’s Iconic Shellfish.” Visitor Center Auditorium.
• 10:30 and 11 a.m.: Tour Hatfield’s seawater system. Limited to 15 people for each tour.
• 11 a.m.: Tour the Yaquina Estuary Trail. Limited to 20 people.
• 11 a.m. Tour the vertical tsunami evacuation system at the Gladys Valley Marine Studies Building. Limited to 20 people.
All tours are first-come, first-served; tickets are available at the tour desk in the Hatfield Visitor Center lobby.
Among the OSU labs and groups participating in the open house are the Marine Mammal Institute, the Big Fish Lab, the Molluscan Broodstock Program, the Small Boats program and the Scientific Diving program.
Exhibits from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Agriculture also will be featured.
The visitor center will also be free and open to visitors all day. The Hatfield Marine Science Center is at 2030 SE Marine Science Drive, Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.