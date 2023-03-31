marine-science-day-Jim-Rice

Jim Rice, of the Oregon Marine Mammals Stranding Network, shows the skeleton of a harbor porpoise to a young visitor at Marine Science Day 2019 at Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Oregon State University’s Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport will host its annual science fair and open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Marine Science Day is a free, family-friendly event showcasing the diverse marine research occurring at Hatfield. It was held virtually during the pandemic but returns to an in-person event this year.

