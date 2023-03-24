“Sex, Drugs and Rock & Roll” is a different kind of one-man play, starting with its in-your-face title, but it’s an enervating experience for both Marc Maislen, who portrays each of the play’s 11 characters, and his wife, Mary Eastman, the play’s director.
In this New Visions Arts production, the company founded by Maislen and Eastman presents Maislen as he captures each character through shifts in attitude, movement and vocality.
Maislen brings “the pillars of hedonism” — sex, drugs and rock & roll — to the Alice Silverman Theatre mainstage at the Newport Performing Arts Center (PAC) as cameos in Eric Bogosian’s play. Characters range from an aging rock star to a homeless bottle collector, a self-absorbed businessman to The Stud, each reflecting the values and masculine hedonism of the 1980s, but all too relevant today.
Maislen describes the play as irreverent — “a profane, raunchy and smart comedy piece (that) sinks its teeth deep into American culture with explosive, cathartic and often hilarious effect.”
He points out “the timeliness of the work is just as true today as it was 40 years ago. And you see that things have barely moved at all in 40 years.”
But the play does not take an overt political stance. “This is a piece of entertainment that also has social significance,” Maislen said.
“I have the opportunity to play 11 characters — this is my one-man show,” he explained. “And I love it that Mary is directing me. She’s fabulous. It’s very funny that our positions as actor and director are reversed.”
Maislen and Eastman studied at the American Mime Theatre in New York City, learning skills she said “allow you to pare back all extraneous busy-ness into an etching of the character that is very clear.” Maislen was mentored by Paul J. Curtis, founder of the American Mime art form, and Eastman also studied with Stella Adler.
Eastman directed Maislen in “The Passion of Dracula” in 1987 in Newport, where they met. She also directed him in the local staging of “The Woman Who Fell from the Sky.” And he directed her in several local productions as well.
Maislen calls his current one-man show both exciting and very difficult. “It’s very hard to make these rapid transitions between characters, but it’s an actor’s dream to have the chance to become all of them,” he said. In addition, Maislen said, more than half the time he is talking directly to the audience, rather than to another character — because there is no other character.
“The play resonates with the macho male and reflects the social mores of its time,” he said. “What is brilliant about this piece is the characters are taken from the street, and you see them on the street. You can feel, for example, the slimy-ness of the bar scene.
“But people will recognize these richly imagined people and will nod their heads and recognize that they lived through that time and it hasn’t changed,” he noted. “And the audience will laugh, even if that laughter is just a release.”
Maislen did a reading of the play a few years ago in a readers’ theater fundraiser, One Night Delights, for the PAC’s Capital Campaign, and he and Eastman decided to bring it to the stage now because of its topicality.
“In real life, people distance themselves from these types of persons,” Maislen said of the characters he portrays. “It’s extremely challenging to be switching back and forth between characters, but that’s the play.”
He catches only a brief rest during intermission, and in between, makes a very quick exit to do a costume change to the next character.
“The role plays into the physicality of my life as an American Mime, and it’s very stretching of my emotions,” he added. “These characters have alignment and shape, but that can translate into physical challenges as well.”
Maislen noted that as he’s aged, he’s done more directing rather than acting. “I don’t know how many more plays I’ll be in, although I don’t consider this my last play,” he said. “There’s a rising level of excitement for me in playing 11 characters. I’m so glad I chose this to stage.”
Both Maislen and Eastman say they work together well. She noted that some of the characters have a strong place in Maislen’s wheelhouse, while others are outside his comfort zone. “The characters are not like reality pieces but are more like commentary — Marc is etching them for the audience,” Eastman said.
Asked about the title, Maislen said it harks back to the time when sayings were defining, from Timothy Leary’s “Turn on, tune in, drop out” to Marshall McLuhan’s “the medium is the message,” to the counterculture’s “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.”
Eastman said there has been some negative reaction to the play’s title. “The landscape is definitely more conservative now than when the play first came out,” she said. “There’s always going to be hot buttons in classic theater. This is storytelling with archetypes — shocking but real, funny and tragic.”
Eastman said they are determined to help get the local performance engine started again after the pandemic. “Momentum was lost because of COVID. So many people left the theater or didn’t feel safe about coming back,” she said. “But the theater has been our life’s work, so we were eager to get back.
“We feel grateful that we have our platform here so that we can produce our shows, and that the community supports us,” Eastman added.
“It’s very exciting to become these characters — it’s an actor’s dream,” Maislen said. “I’m very happy to be doing the play and to have Mary direct me; I’m very blessed. It’s super challenging and also a lot of fun.”
Tickets are $25, and $20 for students. The play runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from March 24 through April 8. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at 541-265-ARTS (2787), online at www.coastarts.org/events/sdrr or by visiting the PAC box office Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The play is appropriate for mature audiences.
In October, look for New Visions Arts’ production “Of Mice and Men” in the Silverman Theatre, with Maislen directing.
