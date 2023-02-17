105-year-old

Lela Schultz, left, a resident of Lakeview Senior Living in Lincoln City, celebrated her 105th birthday on Feb. 1.

Lela Schultz turned 105 years old on Feb. 1, and she celebrated her long, rich life with family and friends at Lakeview Senior Living in Lincoln City. 

Born in Rathdrum, Idaho, Lela grew up in the woods as her father worked in a logging camp. When she reached high school, she moved into town because the logging camp was too far away to walk or ride. While in high school, she worked for a local funeral home. “It’s where I prettied people up before they went on to meet their Maker,” she said. She enjoyed that job and it began a lifelong interest in fashion, hairstyles and makeup. Lela was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years and loved the gowns and glamour that went along with the organization. 

