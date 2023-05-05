Oregon attorney William A. Barton portrays U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. in a living history performance on May 13 as part of the Lincoln County Historical Society’s annual membership meeting.
The Lincoln County Historical Society is hosting its annual membership meeting in the Doerfler Family Theater at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on Saturday, May 13, at 2 p.m.
The business meeting is from 2 to 2:30 p.m., followed by a living history performance titled, “The Great Dissenter: Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.” This is an opportunity to experience Oregon attorney William A. Barton bringing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. to life in a living history performance that explores personal aspects of his life missed by some biographers and readers. The “justice” also plans to talk about how the 1923 Supreme Court differs from the Supreme Court of today.
The Lincoln County Historical Society held its first membership meeting in 1948. This program is a part of what would have been the 75th annual membership meeting for the Lincoln County Historical Society; due to the pandemic the LCHS did not hold in-person meetings in 2020 and 2021. The performance is open to the public. Museum admission rates apply; current members of the Lincoln County Historical Society, children aged 12 and under and active-duty military get in free. Not a member? Membership lapsed? Arrive early and the museum staff will help you update your membership status when you enter the building.
