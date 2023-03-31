Lincoln City is showcasing its seven-mile “trail” of public art with a free digital Art Trail Passport, which also offers an opportunity to win fun prizes, including one of the city’s hand-blown glass floats, created by local glass artists as part of the Finders Keepers program.
“We’re excited to highlight Lincoln City’s incredible public art collection through a digital passport program that will guide visitors along a seven-mile journey throughout numerous neighborhoods,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “We’re especially thrilled to incorporate our famed hand-blown glass floats from our Finders Keepers program as prizes for those who are following the trail and enjoying all of the sculptures, statues, mosaics and murals that Lincoln City has to offer.”
Each work of public art in Lincoln City offers a story. Everyone who visits at least 25 locations on the trail during the month of April will be entered into a drawing to win one of 50 glass floats as a prize.
This mobile exclusive passport is a collection of local murals, mosaics, sculptures and more. It can be found online at www.oregoncoast.org/art-trail. The passport will be delivered to one’s phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately — there is no app to download. The passport can be saved to a phone’s home screen for easy, one-tap access. When visiting an art location, participants simply check in using their phone’s built in GPS, which will record their visit to count toward earning prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.