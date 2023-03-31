art-trail-passport

This sculpture of Abraham Lincoln on horseback is one of many pieces of public art in Lincoln City that is included on the city’s new Art Trail Passport.

Lincoln City is showcasing its seven-mile “trail” of public art with a free digital Art Trail Passport, which also offers an opportunity to win fun prizes, including one of the city’s hand-blown glass floats, created by local glass artists as part of the Finders Keepers program. 

“We’re excited to highlight Lincoln City’s incredible public art collection through a digital passport program that will guide visitors along a seven-mile journey throughout numerous neighborhoods,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “We’re especially thrilled to incorporate our famed hand-blown glass floats from our Finders Keepers program as prizes for those who are following the trail and enjoying all of the sculptures, statues, mosaics and murals that Lincoln City has to offer.”

