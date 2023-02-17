A feature of the 2023 46th annual Newport Seafood and Wine Festival was the resumption of the Commercial Wine Competition. A truncated version of the festival, with some wines being poured at shops around town last year, kept the festival streak unbroken, but the competition was not held. This year’s competition, the 35th, saw 149 wines entered for medal consideration.
Oregon’s signature wine, Pinot Noir, led the total number of entries with 31, of which four received gold medals, including Bellingar Estates 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, voted Best of Show by the panel of five judges. Heading the panel of judges, as he has done every year since the competition began in 1987, was Brooks Tish, nationally known Seattle wine writer and wine judge. Returning to the panel were Georgia Ross, former restaurant owner from Boulder, Colorado, and Thomas “Mac” McLaren, former sommelier for the Bay House Restaurant in Lincoln City. New to the panel this year were Lonna Roe, sommelier at Restaurant Beck in Depoe Bay, and Christina Ahlers, wine competition organizer from Seattle.
The presence of three women judges out of five reminds me of a comment by a wine expert who once said, “The best wine judge would be a female lawyer.” I think this refers to a lawyer’s analytical training and the refined genetic development of a woman’s palate over many thousands of years of working with food and feeding her family. Our two newest judges acquitted themselves very well — although I don’t think either has had any legal training.
In addition to Bellingar Estates Gold Medal, the other three Oregon Pinot Noirs to win gold were Cardwell Hill Cellars 2019 Reserve, Willamette Valley; Darque Wines 2019, Willamette Valley; and Pinot Vista Vineyards 2020 Estate, Willamette Valley.
Grapes that prefer warmer growing conditions showed well, with gold medals going to Season Cellars 2018 Malbec, Southern Oregon; Awen Winecraft 2018 Malbec, Rogue Valley; and Stone Griffon Vineyard 2019 Malbec, Columbia Valley. Stone Griffon’s 2018 Estate Reserve Tempranillo, Willamette Valley, also took home a gold medal.
Other red wine gold medal winners were Parrett Mountain Cellars 2019 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley; Vintyr Wine 2020 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley. Two Cabernet Sauvignons also took gold: Flourishing Palm Cellars 2017, Columbia Valley and Redgate Vineyards 2020, Rogue Valley. And golds went to Trella Vineyards 2018 Barbera, Umpqua Valley; August Cellars 2019 Zinfandel, Walla Walla Valley; Ducleaux Cellars 2019 Red Rhone Blend (GSM), Oregon; and Opulent Wine 2014 Syrah, Umpqua Valley.
Before you start to wonder if there are any white wines in the Northwest, let me point out that two thirds of the 149 entries in the competition were red. Three whites were awarded gold medals, led by J. Scott Cellars 2021 Albariño, Washington. This fresh, light and citrusy Albariño, a grape whose ancestry reaches back to Northwestern Spain, was a unanimous gold from all five judges. Gold was also awarded to Chris James Cellars 2021 Gewurztraminer, Willamette Valley; and Knostman Family Winery 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, Umpqua Valley.
Now it is time for you to try these wines. Even if an entry received silver, bronze or no award at all, the winemaker knew the wine had something of value. See if you can find it.
