A feature of the 2023 46th annual Newport Seafood and Wine Festival was the resumption of the Commercial Wine Competition.  A truncated version of the festival, with some wines being poured at shops around town last year, kept the festival streak unbroken, but the competition was not held. This year’s competition, the 35th, saw 149 wines entered for medal consideration.

Oregon’s signature wine, Pinot Noir, led the total number of entries with 31, of which four received gold medals, including Bellingar Estates 2019 Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, voted Best of Show by the panel of five judges. Heading the panel of judges, as he has done every year since the competition began in 1987, was Brooks Tish, nationally known Seattle wine writer and wine judge. Returning to the panel were Georgia Ross, former restaurant owner from Boulder, Colorado, and Thomas “Mac” McLaren, former sommelier for the Bay House Restaurant in Lincoln City. New to the panel this year were Lonna Roe, sommelier at Restaurant Beck in Depoe Bay, and Christina Ahlers, wine competition organizer from Seattle.  

