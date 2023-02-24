Tea-and-Talk

Depoe Bay artist Windwalker Taibi talks about tapestry weaving at the next Tea & Talk, held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Newport Visual Arts Center.

People are invited to join the Coastal Arts Guild at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Drive) for the group’s free Tea & Talk, which features a presentation by Depoe Bay artist Windwalker Taibi.

“I have been creating artwork of one kind or another most of my life,” said Taibi, who spent decades in a career as a special education teacher, where he helped his students learn and express themselves through art.

