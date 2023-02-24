People are invited to join the Coastal Arts Guild at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Drive) for the group’s free Tea & Talk, which features a presentation by Depoe Bay artist Windwalker Taibi.
“I have been creating artwork of one kind or another most of my life,” said Taibi, who spent decades in a career as a special education teacher, where he helped his students learn and express themselves through art.
Eventually, Taibi could no longer resist the overwhelming call to do art all the time. After moving to the Pacific Northwest, he was introduced to bead weaving on a small loom and was fascinated. But beads were too slow to weave for his liking, so he tried some yarn on the same loom and it was “love at first weft.” Tapestry weaving quickly became his primary art form.
“I love to dive into a project with no intention other than to create a tapestry, or to work in my other chosen media of watercolor and gemstone cutting. As to the outcome, I just let my heart and spirit guide my hands and my vision,” Taibi said. “All my art is intended to inspire people to see the joy, beauty and passion in their own lives. My artist wife and best friend, Mary Jo Oxrieder, and I share that life in our home and in our shop, Raven Rocks Gallery, at the north end of Depoe Bay.”
