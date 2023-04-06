Mama’s Broke, a new folk duo based out of New Orleans and Halifax, will bring their haunting sound to the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m.
Fresh from an appearance on the NPR Tiny Desk concert, these musicians craft a sound that artfully weaves old-time, Quebecois, blues, punk, Celtic, Balkan and doom metal into a hypnotic and energizing tapestry of original music.
The connection between Amy Lou Keeler and Lisa Maria draws the listener in as they effortlessly move through dark, lonesome, and intricate acapella songs to fiery, ripping fiddle/banjo tunes accompanied by foot percussion and driving guitar rhythms. Their debut album “Count the Wicked,” won them a Canadian Folk Music Award in 2017, as well as a nomination for ECMA Rising Star Award. Their second album, “Narrow Line,” was released in 2022 and is in the running for 2023 Canadian Folk Music Award “vocal group of the year.” It has also been nominated for a Juno award (Best Traditional Roots Album of the Year).
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Highway 101. People planning to attend the concert are advised to leave extra time for parking, as the cultural plaza outdoor renovation project has begun. Upon arrival, watch for “Event Parking” signs and follow the directions of the posted volunteers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.