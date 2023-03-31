A folk legend, The Kingston Trio, will treat local audiences to a live concert at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.
Using banjos and acoustic guitars, and drawing on the country’s rich folk heritage, the trio skyrocketed to fame at the tail end of the 1950s following the release of its self-titled album and its hit song, “Tom Dooley.” That recording earned a Grammy (the first ever awarded in the Country and Western Performance category) and sold more than three million copies. The group quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with record-breaking concert draws, massive album sales and, at one point, no less than four records in Billboard’s Top 10 at the same time.
The trio and its timeless, chart-topping songs, such as “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” have entertained audiences for more than 60 years. As times have changed, so have the musicians. The current trio — Buddy Woodward, Mike Marvin and Tim Gorelangton — have special ties and intrinsic links to the original group. Woodward performed with longtime trio member George Grove; Marvin is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds, who was also his musical mentor; and Gorelangton, a close friend since boyhood, is one of the few musicians outside the Trio who recorded with Reynolds.
Tickets range from $50-$70 each when purchased by phone (541-265-2787) or in person at the box office (Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 777 W Olive St., Newport. Tickets can also be purchased online (additional service fee applies). For more information, or to check seat availability, visit www.coastarts.org/events/kingston-trio.
