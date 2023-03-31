kingston-trio

The Kingston Trio takes the stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, at the Newport Performing Arts Center.

A folk legend, The Kingston Trio, will treat local audiences to a live concert at the Newport Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m.

Using banjos and acoustic guitars, and drawing on the country’s rich folk heritage, the trio skyrocketed to fame at the tail end of the 1950s following the release of its self-titled album and its hit song, “Tom Dooley.” That recording earned a Grammy (the first ever awarded in the Country and Western Performance category) and sold more than three million copies. The group quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with record-breaking concert draws, massive album sales and, at one point, no less than four records in Billboard’s Top 10 at the same time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.