Kidstuff-BabyBallerinas-1

Kidstuff returns to the Newport Performing Arts Center stage Mother’s Day weekend with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. For reserved seats, call 541-265-ARTS (2787) or go to www.coastarts.org.

Kidstuff, an annual Mother’s Day celebration, will fill the Newport Performing Arts Center stage with more than 100 students from Dance! And All That Jazz (DAATJ). Opening and closing the show will be the T.J. Hoofers, Inc. Jazz Line, directed by both Teri Jernigan and Nakiva Cleveland. Jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, hip hop, creative, ballroom and musical theater will be performed by the many Lincoln County students, ranging from 3 years old to adult.

