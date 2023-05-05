Kidstuff returns to the Newport Performing Arts Center stage Mother’s Day weekend with performances at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14. For reserved seats, call 541-265-ARTS (2787) or go to www.coastarts.org.
Kidstuff, an annual Mother’s Day celebration, will fill the Newport Performing Arts Center stage with more than 100 students from Dance! And All That Jazz (DAATJ). Opening and closing the show will be the T.J. Hoofers, Inc. Jazz Line, directed by both Teri Jernigan and Nakiva Cleveland. Jazz, tap, ballet, contemporary, hip hop, creative, ballroom and musical theater will be performed by the many Lincoln County students, ranging from 3 years old to adult.
The instructors of DAATJ have been working since last September to prepare the students, both through technique and choreography, for this month’s productions. Jernigan has choreographed several numbers for her adult tap students and the Hoofer Jazz Line. Her choreography has been seen in Lincoln County dance and theater productions for more than 45 years.
Long time DAATJ instructor and original Hoofer Renee Taunton heads the ballet department, teaching several levels of ballet and pointe. She has choreographed four numbers for the show.
Helyn Layton’s 3, 4 and 5-year-old creative dance students and her beginning jazz students will be performing delightful numbers she has choreographed. Layton is also an original Hoofer and is performing in the show.
Former Hoofer and long-time dancer Nakiva Cleveland has had a busy year, having choreographed nearly a dozen dance numbers in jazz, contemporary and tap, for both teens and adults. She will also perform with her students and will be in a tap duet with Ciara Hoffman. Hoffman is a former Hoofer and a tap instructor for the studio. She will be performing contemporary dance and adult tap and has choreographed a tap number for the show.
Ashley Garner’s creative 4 and 5 year olds will be performing a Disney number for the weekend. She has also provided choreography for musical theater and adult and teen ballroom. She and her husband will perform with the adult ballroom.
Basic ballet and basic tap instructor Sophie Cottrell has provided three fun numbers for her students. She is a member of the Hoofer Jazz Line.
Noah Reed and Angel Macias run the hip hop department for DAATJ and have provided four numbers for Kidstuff. They will be performing a contemporary duet. Reed is a former Hoofer, and Macias is a former hip hop competition coach.
One of the numbers being performed was set on the advanced adult tap class by guest choreographer Amanda Leise, from Los Angeles.
“In the advanced classes, many of the students have also provided very creative input to our numbers,” said Jernigan. “I am always so impressed by the constant creative energies coming out of our dancers. They are always trying new things and taking chances — I love the way they can be so uninhibited in their movement. Also performing are our two graduating seniors, Valedia Gonzalez and Abbie Page.”
The proceeds from Kidstuff will go toward the T.J. Hoofers, Inc. Dancers’ Scholarship Fund.
