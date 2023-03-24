Cheri-Aldrich-exhibit

“It’s Just My Nature,” featuring works by artist Cheri Aldrich, is the name of a new exhibit at the Newport Visual Arts Center opening April 1.

“It’s Just My Nature,” featuring work by Newport-based multimedia artist Cheri Aldrich, will be on display in Newport Visual Arts Center’s COVAS Showcase from April 1 through May 28.

The exhibit is inspired by and created with elements of the natural world. Pieces on display will include found organic items, eco-dyed materials, homemade paper, collage, jewelry, books, vessels, and even kelp pouches.

