Finding and learning about one’s ancestors is a common interest to many people. In today’s digital world of laptops, smartphones and social media, finding answers about a person’s family is made much easier. Many records can be brought to view with a tap on the screen or click of the mouse. Gone are the days of looking through old microfilm records; most of these have been digitalized and made accessible for free.
Even with all the sites and tools available on the internet, it may be difficult to know how to get started with your family history. The Newport Family Search Center is here to help, for free. It’s located at 2229 NE Crestview Drive, Newport, in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building — using the access door on the southeast. The center is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The family search center is staffed with volunteers who will help you find your roots, and you get free access there to premium websites such as Ancestry.com.
The leader of the Newport Family Search Center is Bob Taylor, who developed The Family History Guide website (https://www.thefhguide.com), a best-in-class resource for learning, research and activities for family history. Taylor spent six years working full time to develop this free website to help people with their genealogical questions.
Taylor will be a presenter at RootsTech 2023, hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 1-4 and available worldwide online — millions of people can attend online for free, and listen to hundreds of online classes on many genealogical subjects by registering for the virtual conference. Register by searching for RootsTech 2023 online. Many of the classes will be available later on YouTube.
