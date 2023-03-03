“Immigration: Ports of Entry,” with Christine Cohen, will be presented this Saturday in a live virtual event being made possible locally by the Lincoln County Genealogical Society and courtesy of the Solano County Genealogical Society.
About 47 million people immigrated to the U.S. between 1607 and 1990, and about 70 percent entered through the Port of New York. However, when researching family history, people need to consider a broader search in all ports, such as Boston, New Orleans, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Providence, as well as entry through Canada and Mexico.
Saturday’s presentation will review the websites and resources to locate clues to those entry ports, such as state censuses, voter registrations, World War I draft registrations and passport applications.
Cohen, the presenter, has had an interest in genealogy since 1977, which began with the airing of the TV mini-series, “Roots.” And her interest was piqued when she found a typed pedigree chart of her Dutch heritage from the New Netherlands that took her linage back to the 1660s. She is a native Californian, a graduate of UCLA in political science, and she has worked for Vitol Aviation Company since 1993.
Cohen is a long-time member of the Whittier Area Genealogical Society and has served in many capacities, including as its president. She is also a member of the El Redondo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Society of Daughters of Holland Dames, and the Association of Professional Genealogists.
Members of the Lincoln County Genealogical Society invite people to join them for a watch party of this free, live virtual event, which will take place Saturday in the downstairs meeting room at the Toledo Public Library, 173 NW Seventh St.
Monthly meetings of the group are from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and the program begins at 11 a.m. Prior to the meeting, they host a coffee klatch from 9:30 to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
This program is also available to view remotely. Contact LCGS by emailing searchlightlcgs@gmail.com for instructions on how to view via Zoom.
To learn more, call the Lincoln County Genealogical Society at 503-302-8892, visit their website at LCGSOregon.org or find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.