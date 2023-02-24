“Recollection: Memories as collections of images painted through time,” an exhibit by painter and installation artist Jill Falk, is showing in the Chessman Gallery located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The Chessman Gallery, located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center (540 NE Highway 101), is hosting a new exhibit titled “Recollection: Memories as collections of images painted through time,” by painter and installation artist Jill Falk.
People who would like a virtual tour of the exhibit can find it on the cultural center’s Facebook site: LincolnCityCulture. The exhibit will be on display through March 20.
This exhibit by Falk is comprised of several collections of evocative monochromatic paintings made during the last five years in Portland, Lincoln City and southern Oregon, as well as a site-specific video installation. It explores how images that people hold onto as memory become anchors for particular states or feeling spaces they occupy at different times in their lives.
“Memory, I think, is its own kind of painting,” Falk said. “We build and alter memories every time we touch them, that’s what the neuroscience says.” To Falk, the building of a memory “is so tangential to my process of painting, the way the ground is built with layers of paint and information, the image laid in, removed, repositioned, repainted, re-collected.”
The images she uses for reference in her work generally come from still shots of television and film, old family photos and her own personal photographic archives. “The final paintings become a mesh of my own ‘actual’ memories and memory captured through the lens of another and imprinted onto me, to be recollected later in my own memory banks,” she said. “I get curious about how the images we hold as the past become our reference for the passage of time and reality itself. Without memory, I’m not even sure if time exists, exactly.”
These paintings vary in scope from abstraction to higher levels of image rendering, much like a memory or a dream — some parts are clearer or more fully represented than others. This work is mostly focused on the feeling state of memory and less with “accuracy” of an event.
“I see these different formats as holding space to consider the experience and the process of recollection,” Falk said. “Sometimes we hold a single image large and feel enveloped by it, sometimes memory feels like a series of single images read like a film, and sometimes memory and image feel simultaneous, quantum, like the grids.
“I feel as though all of the work that I do as an artist is painting,” continued Falk. “So, to me, the video work is also painting. I used videos from my archive and collections and incorporated video imagery from the Lincoln City area as a way to help place the viewer in the work and make the show more specific to itself.”
The Chessman Gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 541-994-9994, go to www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or friend them on Facebook at LincolnCityCulture
