chessman-gallery-new-exhibit

“Recollection: Memories as collections of images painted through time,” an exhibit by painter and installation artist Jill Falk, is showing in the Chessman Gallery located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

The Chessman Gallery, located inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center (540 NE Highway 101), is hosting a new exhibit titled “Recollection: Memories as collections of images painted through time,” by painter and installation artist Jill Falk.

People who would like a virtual tour of the exhibit can find it on the cultural center’s Facebook site: LincolnCityCulture. The exhibit will be on display through March 20.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.