The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents Lincoln County’s own gypsy jazz quartet, Hot Club of Beachtown, live in concert in the David Ogden Stiers Studio Theatre at the Newport Performing Arts Center today (Friday), at 7:30 p.m.
It is generally believed that gypsy jazz was originally popularized by guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli. The first “hot club” was formed by a handful of jazz-loving Parisians in the early 1930s, with the inaugural concert taking place inside a small record store. And while these intoxicating melodies and hypnotic rhythms have been enjoyed worldwide ever since, gypsy jazz seems to be experiencing a burgeoning revival, with new hot clubs popping up far and wide.
Lincoln County’s recent contribution to that list is the quartet Hot Club of Beachtown, formed by Jim Kuoni, David Jones, Don Nelson and David Ousele. They’ve been playing together for about a year and likely have more than a century of performing under their proverbial belts, with experience in jazz, swing, rock, bluegrass, country and even classical music.
Originally a collaboration between guitarist and vocalist Kuoni and violinist Ousele, the ensemble achieved a much fuller, richer sound with the addition of Nelson on bass, and Jones (who is a founding member of local jazz band Past Forward) on guitar and vocals. Together, they perform everything from swing-era jazz standards, to gypsy jazz classics to modern swing compositions … and even a few novelty numbers.
