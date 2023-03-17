“Portraits in Red: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Painting Project,” is a featured exhibit at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center on the Newport Bayfront — and it’s not the usual gallery show.

Painted in black and white, with mouths covered by red handprints, the portraits are the work of indigenous artist Nayana LaFond, who calls the 109 paintings in her project a “labor of love” and a mission to raise awareness and honor the memory of those taken.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.