Working at home can be a convenience, but Erin and Sean Geary of Yachats have taken it to a new level — growing and foraging on their own land for the items they dye, weave and sew by hand.
The couple moved west in 2017 from West Virginia and settled in Florence, then bought a half-acre north of Yachats two years ago and set out to create a permaculture business on its property. The result is Coastal Permaculture Fiber, with the couple producing sustainably crafted hand-woven blankets, towels, pillows, and stuffed animals in small batches from all-natural fibers.
“We were tired of commuting and wanted a lifestyle change,” Erin said. “My husband grew up in San Diego and wanted to move back west. We love the Oregon coast, so we came here.”
Erin said they also wanted to transition to a more agricultural lifestyle and heard about the permaculture design class offered by Oregon State University.
“We were interested in sustainability and working with nature, and permaculture caught my attention,” she said. “I grew up in Indianapolis and we knew we wanted a change from 9 to 5 city life for our three girls. We wanted to be outside with them more, and for them to have more nature-based learning.”
OSU describes permaculture design as a “whole-systems design approach to developing sustainable human settlements, rooted in horticulture and agriculture.”
After Erin received her certificate in permaculture design, she bought a floor loom and took up hand weaving. The couple decided on a business model that would incorporate weaving into the agriculture already on its land.
Zoning regulations and the size of the Geary property meant they could not farm. Instead, they decided to incorporate gardening with raising French angora rabbits as their fiber animal for their permaculture business.
With permaculture intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient, Sean and Erin are well on their way. “Permaculture gardening is an approach to create a balanced ecosystem, with a lawn that becomes an edible garden,” Erin said. They grow vegetables in no-dig and raised beds, and the rabbits, that live in a redwood greenhouse the couple built, are fed vegetables from the garden. The greenhouse includes a warm compost system below the rabbit hutch.
A close relationship exists between the couple and the animals whose fur is used for weaving. Indeed, grooming the angora rabbits by hand “increases the bond between us and our products — love in every thread!” they say on their website.
They also use Peruvian alpaca yarn to produce hypo-allergenic blankets and throws. Also used is a material trademarked as SeaCell, made from kelp blended with cellulose to produce a strong thread that takes dyes well. Kapok, affectionately known as vegetable cashmere, and up-cycled linen are also incorporated.
“We usually blend plant- and cellulose-based materials together with wool — it makes for nice strength,” Erin said.
All their fiber dyeing is done outdoors, with no synthetics involved. Erin does all the weaving in a 400-square-foot studio on site — “everything is hand woven,” she emphasized — while Sean does the dyeing and sewing.
The couple considers plants and fiber to be the heart of its business, as well as the core materials for all of its handmade items. They emphasize that every blanket, pillow and gift is crafted from threads personally sourced with ethical vendors or produced from their own animals.
The dyes are homegrown as well.
“We grow a lot of the dye plants, ” said Erin. “A farmer from Eugene donated 2- to 3-year-old dye plants to us, including madder root and marigold, and we buy lichen from the Eugene Textile Center. And we forage along the coast for mushrooms and lichen.”
Erin is pleased with the colors they obtained from the plants they grow or forage. They use reds, pinks and oranges from their own flowers and from cochineal shells; blues from indigo; pinks, oranges and purples from lobster mushrooms off their own property or surrounding coastal woods; and greens from mulberry from a Washington company. With their dyeing, “We can pretty much get any color,” she said.
The couple is comfortable with the size of garden they care for now. “It’s still a work in progress,” Erin said.
But she is totally committed to permaculture and hand weaving.
“The moment I started weaving, I could not stop,” she said, noting she weaves every day. “I wish I had known about it sooner.”
Art runs in the family — Sean studied at an art institute and is a multimedia designer working in graphic design, and Erin was a hair stylist. And their oldest daughter is learning to weave.
Erin enjoys how their small family business is working out. “I love being outdoors and getting into gardening,” she said. “Weaving was a new skill to learn, but it came naturally to me.
“We try to sustainably craft a quality product on our own property, being able to build a small business from home,” she said. “It’s about getting back to the old art of hand weaving and the importance of making things by hand.”
To contact Coastal Permaculture Fiber, email coastal.permaculture.fiber@gmail.com. Its products are available on Etsy; at Shearwater Studio and Gallery in downtown Cannon Beach; and at the Yachats Farmers Market, which opens on Mother’s Day, May 14, this year.
