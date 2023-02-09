Lincoln County Genealogical Society will hold a special event live via Zoom on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will take a guided tour of the Daughter of the American Revolution Genealogical Research System. This multi-faceted system is an amazing genealogical resource available to everyone. It offers a variety of indexes and documents, many of which cannot be found elsewhere.
The presenter will be Carla Cegielski, a full-time genealogical researcher, lecturer, and writer specializing in Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia research. She is a frequent speaker at genealogical societies, libraries and conferences and has a special interest in exploring and teaching others about underutilized record collections. She writes the Tech Tips column in the quarterly NGS Magazine and is the author of the “Reading Old Handwriting” genealogy course published by the National Genealogical Society.
To register for this special event, email Searchlightlcgs@gmail.com by Monday, Feb. 13 (include your phone number and city of residence). The registration fee is $10 for non-members of LCGS. An annual membership to LCGS is included with registration.
Mail the registration fee to: LCGS c/o Toledo Public Library, 173 NW 7th St., Toledo, OR 97391.
The Lincoln County Genealogical Society meets on the first Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information about this presentation or the Lincoln County Genealogical Society, call 503-302-8892. Or, visit the group’s website LCGSOregon.org and give them a like on Facebook.
