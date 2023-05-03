Before hitting the road this summer, Walmart wants people to know there is a day dedicated to their health: Wellness Day this Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During that time, customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, shingles, tetanus, measles and others at pharmacies nationwide. Customers will also find an array of product offerings ranging from allergy relief options to vitamins and more.
Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by providing tools and resources to seek care, improve healthy lifestyles and maintain successful habits. Knowing one’s health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress.
More than 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday. Select stores will feature in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products to make it even easier for customers to access the specialized services they need. Customers can enjoy sampling products across Health & Wellness, including digestive supplements, vitamins and nutrition items at select locations.
Walmart Wellness Day events feature the following health resources, administered by qualified pharmacy teams:
• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index;
• Affordable immunizations, including flu, measles, mumps, pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A & B and more
• No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines;
• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
The Newport Walmart store is located at 160 NW 25th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.