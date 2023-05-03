This Saturday, May 6, Robert’s Bookshop will celebrate its latest pop culture and comic acquisition with free comics during Free Comic Book Day. Guests who come to the shop at 3412 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City will be treated to $1 off a comic book of their choice, including any one comic book or graphic novel priced at $1 or higher.
Most Free Comic Book Day participants provide specific comics created for the day to their guests. Robert’s Bookshop will allow people to choose their favorite comic from the stock on hand and take a dollar off the price of the comic, collection of comics, or graphic novels. There are many comics priced at $1, which are included in the celebration giveaway.
“Comic books are a great way to get kids involved in reading,” said Emily Portwood, co-owner of Robert’s Bookshop. “They also feature amazing art and stories that adults can savor.”
Robert’s Bookshop has thousands of comics coming into the shop over the next few months. New comic inventory will be available at the regular price after Free Comic Book Day. The bookshop also stocks used books, CDs, DVDs, art, and collectibles.
“We didn’t see that anyone else on the coast was offering anything for Free Comic Book Day, and we thought it would be a shame for visitors to Lincoln City and the surrounding area to miss out,” said Portwood.
