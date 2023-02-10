Violinist Sofie Yang and pianist Juan Avendano, the ensemble Duo Seira, will present a free chamber music concert at 2 p.m. this Sunday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2315 N Coast Highway, Newport. Also performing on the program will be the Newberg High School String Quintet.
Yang resides in Eugene and is currently associate concertmaster of the Rogue Valley Symphony and violinist in the Oregon Mozart Players and Eugene Opera. She also plays in the Eugene Symphony and Eugene Concert Orchestra. An active teacher, Yang runs a string academy class through the Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, along with teaching students at the John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts and Sound of Light Music Academy.
Avendano, from Bogotá, Colombia, has a bachelor’s degree in piano performance from the National University of Colombia and a master’s in both piano performance and piano pedagogy. Throughout his career, he has won several awards for his piano playing. He is currently enrolled at the University of Oregon, where he is working toward a doctorate in musical arts.
The Newberg High School Chamber Orchestra is a continuation of more than half a century of musical excellence. The orchestra has been in existence for two years and is the result of strong growth in the orchestra program and is under the direction of Joel Tanner and Shae Skiles. The performing quintet is made up of violinists Zach Waibel and Tatiana Bega, violist Rowan Lowery, cellist Acacia Czuk and bassist Erik Hansen.
This free concert is a presentation of the Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival, which presents three major events each year.
Additional concerts will be performed on March 12 and April 30.
