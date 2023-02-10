free-chamber-music-concert

Duo Seira, featuring pianist Juan Avendano and violinist Sofie Yang, will perform during a free chamber music concert this Sunday in Newport.

Violinist Sofie Yang and pianist Juan Avendano, the ensemble Duo Seira, will present a free chamber music concert at 2 p.m. this Sunday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 2315 N Coast Highway, Newport. Also performing on the program will be the Newberg High School String Quintet.

Yang resides in Eugene and is currently associate concertmaster of the Rogue Valley Symphony and violinist in the Oregon Mozart Players and Eugene Opera. She also plays in the Eugene Symphony and Eugene Concert Orchestra. An active teacher, Yang runs a string academy class through the Eugene-Springfield Youth Orchestras, along with teaching students at the John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts and Sound of Light Music Academy.

