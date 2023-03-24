“Filaments,” a traveling show sponsored by the Weaving Guilds of Oregon, is on display in the Chessman Gallery and in the Fiber Arts Studio/Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center from today (Friday) through May 21.
An opening reception will be held today, from 5 to 7 p.m., and for people unable to attend that event, a virtual gallery tour at Facebook@LincolnCityCulture will be posted online Saturday, March 25.
“Filaments” first debuted in Roseburg at Umpqua Valley Arts on Jan. 20, and the show will travel around the state of Oregon throughout the year.
The show features juried fiber arts entries representing the work of more than 700 members of Weaving Guilds of Oregon, a nonprofit, statewide organization of weaving, spinning and related fiber craft guilds. Formed in 1982, the group sponsors this traveling exhibit every three to five years. The organization also puts on a regional conference every 10 years, which includes weaving guilds from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
Oregon is home to a lively community of spinners and weavers. Spinning is the art of gathering fiber together to form yarn, which is then used by weavers to create textiles from clothing to household decorations. Once regarded as a major occupation, weaving now exists as more of a hobby and avocation for those who have time, talent, and resources and a love of fiber, color and design. Fibers can come from plants (cotton, flax and hemp), animals (silk worms, sheep, goats and alpacas) and man-made synthetics (polyester and nylon). Local guilds draw on resources from history of fiber and technique to traditional and contemporary design, and traditional and modern tools and materials.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Highway 101. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
