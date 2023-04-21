Join the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society for a field trip to the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. The field trip is free and open to the public, but registration is required on Eventbrite — go to www.eventbrite.com/e/604183488077

Participants will meet at the top of the cape (not the visitors center). Take Forest Service Road 55 off Highway 101. Turn at the campground sign and stay on the service road — do not enter campground. Turn left onto Forest Service Road 5553 and drive to the top. Hiking shoes or boots are recommended for the visit to the Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.