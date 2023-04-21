Join the Oregon Chapter of the American Cetacean Society for a field trip to the Cape Perpetua Marine Reserve on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. The field trip is free and open to the public, but registration is required on Eventbrite — go to www.eventbrite.com/e/604183488077
Participants will meet at the top of the cape (not the visitors center). Take Forest Service Road 55 off Highway 101. Turn at the campground sign and stay on the service road — do not enter campground. Turn left onto Forest Service Road 5553 and drive to the top. Hiking shoes or boots are recommended for the visit to the Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary.
Paul Engelmeyer, of Portland Audubon, Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary manager and the Oregon Marine Reserve Partnership, will present a program on marine reserves, conservation, the land-sea connection and 30 X 30 initiatives. Learn about the new action alert for Oregon’s Marine Reserves. After this portion of the program, for those who would like to participate, the group will carpool to visit the Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary.
Engelmeyer has directed Audubon’s Ten Mile Creek Conservation Program since 1990. This program includes education, land stewardship, acquisition and advocacy. In the early 1990s, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Audubon, the local community and the Siuslaw National Forest developed a partnership that grew into a basin-wide protection and restoration program, which eventually led to a national award in 2005.
In 1994, Engelmeyer helped form the MidCoast Watersheds Council, which works with the local basin planning teams, federal and state partners, the timber and agricultural interests to protect and restore over 1 million acres in five different watersheds in the Coast Range Bioregion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.