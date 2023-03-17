This year’s Festival of Illusions at the Lincoln City Cultural Center is one of the biggest yet, with new acts, returning magicians, concerts, workshops, photo opportunities and a mobile escape room. This family-friendly event will have both daytime activities and evening performances for all ages, all happening at the cultural center, 540 NE Highway 101.
With nine days of festivities planned from March 23 to April 1, there will be something every day, rain or shine. All evening show seating is reserved, so make sure to get tickets early by calling 541-994-9994 or going online at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. A group discount is being offered.
This year’s festival will feature reality-bending performances from the likes of The Amazing Bubble Man, Jeff Evans Science Magic, Alex Zerbe the Zaniac, the Magical Mr. B, Peter Irish the Foot Juggler, Dr. Delusions Illusions and the extraordinarily talented Carisa Hendrix. See the full schedule for dates, time and ticket prices at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org
Daytime activities include Shaky Grounds Café (mobile escape room), the all ages Magic Art Studio, Paint a Pufferfish ceramic workshop, The Princess Dress Up Tea and Photo Shoot, a Balloon Twisting Workshop with the Magical Mr. B., a free morning concert with Harmonica Pocket and a Cookie Decorating Class. This schedule can also be found at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org
And during this year’s festival, The Fiber Arts Studio Gallery will be hosting a show titled “Filaments” by the Weaving Guild of Oregon. This show will display multicolored, high-quality filaments to be enjoyed by the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, March 23-April 2.
Families can even take a little of the magic home. Themed art kits will be available while supplies last. Members of the public are invited to “shop” the art kit room at the LCCC. Art Kits are by donation — pay what you can and enjoy crafting with the little ones in your life.
