Festival-of-Illusions

Jeff Evans, one of several performers appearing at this year’s Festival of Illusions, presents a show called Science Magic.

 Krystal Switzer

This year’s Festival of Illusions at the Lincoln City Cultural Center is one of the biggest yet, with new acts, returning magicians, concerts, workshops, photo opportunities and a mobile escape room. This family-friendly event will have both daytime activities and evening performances for all ages, all happening at the cultural center, 540 NE Highway 101.

With nine days of festivities planned from March 23 to April 1, there will be something every day, rain or shine. All evening show seating is reserved, so make sure to get tickets early by calling 541-994-9994 or going online at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org. A group discount is being offered.

