Feathered-Friends-exhibit

An exhibit called “Feathered Friends” opens this Saturday, April 15, at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, located at 4907 SW Highway 101. (Photo by Dawn Villaescusa)

“Feathered Friends,” a new exhibit opening Saturday, April 15, at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, showcases museum’s taxidermied bird collection. All birds in this exhibit can be found in the Pacific Northwest and were donated to the museum over the past 30 years.

The exhibit includes a Western Gull, juvenile Bald Eagle, Red-Tailed Hawk, Great Blue Heron, Red Phalarope, Western Grebe, Barn Owl, and the centerpiece, a Laysan Albatross. The albatross was found alive at the D River Wayside by museum board members in 1995. It was transferred to the care of a professional wildlife rehabilitator, where it died. The museum obtained the proper permits to hand it over to a local taxidermist, and it has been on display at the museum ever since.

