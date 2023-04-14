“Feathered Friends,” a new exhibit opening Saturday, April 15, at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum, showcases museum’s taxidermied bird collection. All birds in this exhibit can be found in the Pacific Northwest and were donated to the museum over the past 30 years.
The exhibit includes a Western Gull, juvenile Bald Eagle, Red-Tailed Hawk, Great Blue Heron, Red Phalarope, Western Grebe, Barn Owl, and the centerpiece, a Laysan Albatross. The albatross was found alive at the D River Wayside by museum board members in 1995. It was transferred to the care of a professional wildlife rehabilitator, where it died. The museum obtained the proper permits to hand it over to a local taxidermist, and it has been on display at the museum ever since.
Coupled with this exhibit opening will be a presentation called “Oregon’s Nearshore Habitat Protections,” by Dawn Villaescusa, president of the Audubon Society of Lincoln City. Oregon’s nearshore habitats are integral to the unique landscape and seascape of the Oregon coast. These biologically rich and visually dramatic locations have high value to Oregonians as places to enjoy, learn and use. The living resources found in these nearshore habitats include a productive mix of fish, invertebrates and plant life, particularly in the intertidal areas, as well as seabirds and pinnipeds that use adjacent cliffs and offshore rocks for shelter, feeding and raising young.
The exhibit opening and presentation takes place at 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, located at 4907 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City. This temporary exhibit will be up for about six months in the upstairs Anne Hall Gallery.
