Dick Erath, in a rare photo of most of the key pioneers of the modern Oregon wine industry together in 1983. Pictured are: Joe Campbell (front-left) of Elk Cove Winery, and David Adelsheim of Adelsheim Vineyard. Bill Blosser (back-left) of Sokol Blosser Winery, Don Byard of Hidden Springs, Myron Redford of Amity Vineyards, Dick Erath of Erath Vineyards, Fred Arterberry of Arterberry Winery, Fred Benoit of Chateau Benoit, and David Lett of The Eyrie Vineyards. (Photo courtesy of Tom Ballard)

The death of Dick Erath on March 29 marks the end of one of the most dynamic chapters in the history of the modern Oregon wine era. One of a handful of visionaries who defied the so-called California experts who said Oregon and its climate was not meant for Pinot noir, Dick Erath came up from California and saw his 1970s vineyard not only survive, but thrive.

For nearly 40 years, Erath Vineyards produced Pinot noirs that consistently set the standard for this wine varietal and was one of the chief reasons the wine world began to look to Oregon for the best examples of Pinot. Erath Pinots increased both in quality and quantity over the years. National and international distribution led to many awards and a long list of scores in the ‘90s from top wine publications. Flavors and aromas of dark fruit, particularly black cherry, marked the wine’s profile along with a balance of fruit and acidity.  And Dick kept the price points reasonable.

