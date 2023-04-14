Dick Erath, in a rare photo of most of the key pioneers of the modern Oregon wine industry together in 1983. Pictured are: Joe Campbell (front-left) of Elk Cove Winery, and David Adelsheim of Adelsheim Vineyard. Bill Blosser (back-left) of Sokol Blosser Winery, Don Byard of Hidden Springs, Myron Redford of Amity Vineyards, Dick Erath of Erath Vineyards, Fred Arterberry of Arterberry Winery, Fred Benoit of Chateau Benoit, and David Lett of The Eyrie Vineyards. (Photo courtesy of Tom Ballard)
The death of Dick Erath on March 29 marks the end of one of the most dynamic chapters in the history of the modern Oregon wine era. One of a handful of visionaries who defied the so-called California experts who said Oregon and its climate was not meant for Pinot noir, Dick Erath came up from California and saw his 1970s vineyard not only survive, but thrive.
For nearly 40 years, Erath Vineyards produced Pinot noirs that consistently set the standard for this wine varietal and was one of the chief reasons the wine world began to look to Oregon for the best examples of Pinot. Erath Pinots increased both in quality and quantity over the years. National and international distribution led to many awards and a long list of scores in the ‘90s from top wine publications. Flavors and aromas of dark fruit, particularly black cherry, marked the wine’s profile along with a balance of fruit and acidity. And Dick kept the price points reasonable.
Dick was clearly an Oregon wine pioneer, but Christina and I could also call him a friend. He conducted wine tastings in our Champagne Patio Restaurant and Fine Wine Shop in Newport. At a party at his home on Prince Hill above Dundee, he took us into his garage to taste exquisite vintages of his wines with fellow winemaker friends Dick and Nancy Ponzi, Laurent Montelieu and Dan Chapel.
On another occasion, Cal Erath, Dick’s son, delivered some wine to us at the Champagne Patio and invited us to join him that evening at a house in Salishan where he was staying. Cal said he wanted to cook dinner for my wife, the chef. Well when we arrived, we were greeted not only by Cal, but Dick Erath. Both father and son, bachelors at the time, knew their way around the kitchen and proceeded to dazzle us with a gourmet dinner of braised lamb and multiple flights of reserve vintages of Erath Pinot noir.
After dinner, Dick pulled me aside and said, “Watch this.” He then handed his cellphone to Christina and said, “There is someone in Phoenix who wants to meet you.” We were amused to watch my Swedish wife’s puzzled expression change as she began speaking animatedly in Swedish! Dick had arranged for his Arizona wine distributor, who was Swedish, to surprise Christina.
When Dick felt it was time to retire, he was pleased that the largest wine producer in the Northwest, Chateau Ste. Michelle based in Woodinville, Washington, was interested in adding a quality Pinot noir label to its portfolio. It acquired Erath Winery and its excellent winemaker, Gary Horner, in 2006, thus reassuring Dick that what he had carefully crafted would go forward in good hands.
And another important piece of the Erath legacy is the nonprofit Erath Family Foundation, which funded more than $2 million in education and science projects in the fields of enology and viticulture.
Late in life, Dick spent more time in Arizona where he would go to warm up after many cool Oregon grape-growing seasons. He experimented with wine grapes he grew in his back yard in Green Valley, south of Tucson. By 2009, after working with Arizona University enologists and local winemakers, Dick bought 40 acres and began making wine near Wilcox, Arizona. Land prices in the area immediately went up when people learned that the newest Arizona winemaker was named Dick Erath.
We enjoyed Arizona wine in past and we will get more, thanks to that Swedish contact set up for Christina by Dick once upon a time.
But now Christina and I must say farewell, Dick Erath. How glad we are that we knew you.
