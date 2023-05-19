The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport Parks & Recreation, Newport Public Library and Newport 60+ Activity Center are pleased to announce the second-annual Bloom Newport community celebration. The event takes place this Saturday, May 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center, 777 W Olive St. All are welcome, and admission is free.
Bloom Newport celebrates the creativity, culture, cuisine, community and commerce that makes Newport unique and vibrant. This year’s event features:
• A performance by Herencia Mexicana Folklorico Dance;
• The return of the Silent Disco, featuring DJ Chilango and DJ Crew;
• A Human Library presented by the Newport Public Library;
• Community conversation in the “Saturday Salon” with Valerie Davisson;
• A beer garden featuring Rogue, Beachcrest, Yachats, and Wolf Tree breweries;
• Food trucks (including island-fare-favorite The Tastee Tiki);
• A surf swap hosted by Newport Surf Shop;
• Hands-on creative fun on the Oregon Coast Art Bus;
• An industry expert-led panel conversation on universal access;
• Games, activities, and much more.
Attendees will also discover local artists, merchants and community organizations, including Michael Carr Photography, Rogue Witch Apothecary, Hen Hill Handmade, Moana Hau, Bulldog Blooms Farm, Jenni Remillard, Sterncastle Publishing, Shirt Happens, Fair Plum Makers, By the Sun Moon & Sea, Project Bravery/Olalla Center, Lincoln County Health & Human Services, Newport Recreation Center, and more.
Organizers say that this is an opportunity not only to enjoy some great food and festivities, but also to connect as a community.
