family-fishing-at-devils-lake

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts a family fishing event this Saturday, April 29, at Devils Lake in Lincoln City.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Regatta Park. ODFW will stock the lake with 8,700 rainbow trout prior to the event, including 4,000 fish that will be released in a large net pen reserved for youth fishing.
ODFW staff and volunteers will hand out equipment and be available to teach kids how to bait, cast and land their catch. Youth can keep two fish from inside the fish enclosure, after which they can continue fishing in the lake until they reach their five-fish limit.
The fishing enclosure is reserved for youth fishing, but adults can get tips on basic rigging, fish identification, and casting at the event.
Kids 11 and under can fish free at this event. Youths ages 12-17 need a youth license, which can be purchased for $10 online at the ODFW website, any ODFW office, or license outlet. Licenses will not be sold at the event.
Regatta Park is located on the southwest side of Devils Lake. From Highway 101, take Northeast 14th Street east for about one-half mile until you see the sign for Regatta Park on the right. There is parking by the dock, and overflow parking is available along the one-way road in and out of the park.
