family-fishing-at-devils-lake

A family fishing event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, April 29, at Regatta Park on Devils Lake in Lincoln City.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Regatta Park. ODFW will stock the lake with 8,700 rainbow trout prior to the event, including 4,000 fish that will be released in a large net pen reserved for youth fishing.

