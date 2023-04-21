Join the Willamette Writers Coast Chapter as Maren Anderson, emerita editor of the Timberline Review, presents “Editing Bootcamp” this Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Newport Public Library.

This fast-paced interactive workshop will walk participants through a specific process for deep editing of scenes, paragraphs, sentences and words. These are practical tools people can use on the fly to make their scenes shine. 

