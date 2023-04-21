Join the Willamette Writers Coast Chapter as Maren Anderson, emerita editor of the Timberline Review, presents “Editing Bootcamp” this Saturday, April 22, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Newport Public Library.
This fast-paced interactive workshop will walk participants through a specific process for deep editing of scenes, paragraphs, sentences and words. These are practical tools people can use on the fly to make their scenes shine.
Attendees are encouraged to bring two pages of their work in progress (preferably the beginning of a chapter that is still in the rough draft stage), and they can work along as Anderson moves through the process. Writers are welcome to participate even if they do not have a chapter in rough draft stage. Nonfiction and memoir writers can learn tips as well.
Anderson is a writer, teacher, and alpaca rancher in Oregon. She has written plays for the Apple Box Children’s Theater; her writing has appeared in The Christian Science Monitor, Alpacas Magazine, and the Timberline Review; and she teaches at Western Oregon University. Her novel, “Sparks” (July 2019), sex farce, “Closing the Store,” and alpaca ranch romance, “Fuzzy Logic,” are available online and through local bookstores.
This presentation is co-hosted by the Newport Public Library.
