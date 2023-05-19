Met Opera in HD

Mozart’s celebrated tragicomedy, “Don Giovanni,” will be broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera to the Newport Performing Arts Center this Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. The production stars Michael Volle as Giovanni, Anna Netrebko as Donna Anna and Elīna Garanča as Donna Elvira.

One of the most universally beloved works in the operatic repertoire, “Don Giovanni” is a retelling of the myth of Don Juan, the infamous scoundrel known for seducing women. When he attempts to seduce Donna Anna, the daughter of a powerful nobleman, he sets in motion a chain of events that will ultimately lead to his downfall.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.