Mozart’s celebrated tragicomedy, “Don Giovanni,” will be broadcast live from the Metropolitan Opera to the Newport Performing Arts Center this Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. The production stars Michael Volle as Giovanni, Anna Netrebko as Donna Anna and Elīna Garanča as Donna Elvira.
One of the most universally beloved works in the operatic repertoire, “Don Giovanni” is a retelling of the myth of Don Juan, the infamous scoundrel known for seducing women. When he attempts to seduce Donna Anna, the daughter of a powerful nobleman, he sets in motion a chain of events that will ultimately lead to his downfall.
The opera was made famous, in part, for its appearance in the eight-time Academy Award–winning film “Amadeus.” Acclaimed director Ivan van Hove, one of the leading forces in theater today, makes his long-awaited Met directorial debut with this powerful reimagining — set in an abstract architectural landscape, shining a light into the dark corners of the story and its characters.
Sung in Italian, with English subtitles, “Don Giovanni” will be broadcast live from the Met stage, in HD, to the state-of-the-art Alice Silverman Theatre at the PAC. Run time is approximately 3 hours and 5 minutes, with one intermission to include exclusive behind-the-scenes content and cast interviews led by host Erin Morley.
Tickets range from $15.50 to $25.50 when purchased at the Newport Performing Arts Center box office (777 W Olive Street) or by phone. Online ticketing is also available (additional fee applies). To learn more, call 541-265-2782 or visit www.coastarts.org/met-don-g
