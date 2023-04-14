The Lincoln County District of Oregon Music Teachers Association welcomes pianist Daniel Immel, performing a free concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Doerfler Family Theater in the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd., Newport.

The program will include favorites such as “The Man I Love,” by George Gershwin and transcribed by Earl Wild, three of Franz Liszt’s Transcendental Etudes, and “Variations on “God Save the King,” by Ludwig van Beethoven.

