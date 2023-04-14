The Lincoln County District of Oregon Music Teachers Association welcomes pianist Daniel Immel, performing a free concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at the Doerfler Family Theater in the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center, 333 SE Bay Blvd., Newport.
The program will include favorites such as “The Man I Love,” by George Gershwin and transcribed by Earl Wild, three of Franz Liszt’s Transcendental Etudes, and “Variations on “God Save the King,” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Immel is professor of music at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. His solo and collaborative performances have taken him throughout the U.S. and to Europe, Canada and Russia. In 2017, he was guest artist-in-residence at the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki, Greece for a week of recitals and master classes. In 2015, he was invited to give a solo recital at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, Hungary. He was a finalist in the 16th annual Vienna International Music Competition and was also a prize winner in the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition in New York.
Immel’s collaborations include performances with the Cypress String Quartet, and saxophonist Todd Oxford at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. Additionally, he frequently lectures for the “Know Your Symphony” series in conjunction with the Reading Symphony Orchestra’s concert seasons.
