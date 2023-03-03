Some winter fun from the dog’s viewpoint as told by Junior the mastiff:
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, “come” is a word that makes absolutely no sense to me. Think about it, you put all this stuff on us and attached to us for control. That’s well and good, and we get use to it and oblige following you everywhere.
But then after a spell of doing this it gets confusing. You take us somewhere, sit us down and take the handy attachments off. You then walk away gesturing and yelling, “Stay.” You then turn around and say “Come.”
I’m sorry, am I missing something in this exercise? Why don’t we just continue to stay with you when you walk away if you want us to be with you? In no uncertain terms, if you release us from the “chains of oppression” then walk away, this, in my opinion, means freedom!
And thus when “come” is bellowed out, in protest I choose to turn and go in the opposite direction. Therefore, my diligent human has taught me another command, “Halt.”
Now, “Halt” is a little different. With this word, no matter what I’m doing I must freeze in my tracks. It doesn’t mean I have to return home or any of those bad things, it just means stop until assistance arrives.
Generally, “Halt” is always screamed from far away. And I have learned that even though I might be poised to take off and I definitely could, it’s in my best interest to listen lest I’m tackled from behind by an irate human. Yes, repetition does work.
And from the human’s perspective:
Practicing a few little training maneuvers daily, preferably in differing environments, can bring about some wonderful discipline and modification to your dog’s behavior, plus establish your dominance in all matters.
However, conditioning our pets to respond to our rules and not their own can be a time consuming and frustrating process, especially when they revert back to their old behavior.
Yet, all the problems such as biting, fighting, barking, escaping, digging, pulling, chewing and the other “ings” can be corrected through patience, plus diligent and repetitive training.
Nancy Johnson, the author of “Everyday Dogs,” says the fundamentals of any dog’s training should be “sit-stay,” “down-stay” and “come.” In establishing this basic control, you will enhance the bonding with the pet trust and respect. She says it’s easy to move on to “heel” or the other commands once you obtain this base.
At the core of success is constant praise for even the slightest action that indicates the desired behavior, i.e. you sit and relax and your dog does the same — this is good behavior.
The rules are be consistent, and practice your training daily in short, 15-minute segments several times a day. Here’s how Johnson says you should teach all exercises:
• Verbally tell the dog what you want;
• Physically position him;
• Give immediate praise, within one-eighth of a second, after he attains the desired position and reward him with a soft voice and slow strokes;
• Make sure the dog retains the position you have put him in for a slow count of 10 before releasing him;
• When you release him, make sure he breaks the position and turns to you for praise.
And for those that have a dog that will do everything but “Come,” here’s a valuable tidbit: never use this command unless you can enforce the results. Be sure the dog will understand and obey. Otherwise he will learn to gauge his response like Junior.
To teach “Come”:
• Put the dog on a 25-foot line;
• When the dog is at the end of the line and interested in something besides you, say “Come.” Do not shout, give the line a sharp jerk and run away from the dog. Keep running until he catches you;
• When he gets to you, love and praise him;
• Repeat five times;
• Put him on a sit, stand or down-stay and go to the end of your line. Wait for a count of 10, then say “Come.” If he comes, praise, if not, give the line a jerk and praise when he reaches you;
• Repeat both methods of training six times, twice a day. Also use the command off the line if you know he’ll come to you, such as at dinnertime.
If all else fails, enroll in an obedience class.
